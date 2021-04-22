As part of an Air Force family, Lynne Candler spent years traveling the country.
Everywhere she went, she made a point to visit unique gift shops big and small.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to someday own a gift shop of my own,” she said.
And now after thousands of miles of traveled and 22 years as a physical therapist assistant, that dream has become a reality.
Located on U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet, Candler has opened Southern Splendor in the Wachesaw Oaks plaza.
The shop is one of several unique businesses in the small shopping center that’s already drawing a lot of attention.
Candler describes her shop as having a “coastal farmhouse” theme.
“Much of our merchandise has down-home characteristics, something unique for every part of the home,” she said. “And being part of the Murrells Inlet community, we wanted to have a coastal flair as well.”
From home décor to personal gifts, Southern Splendor has something for all tastes.
If at all possible, Candler tries to offer items “Made in the USA” whenever she can. Many of the items are handmade from artisans across the country.
In addition to a wide variety of home décor, Southern Splendor has a large selection of jewelry, much of it with unique designs made by a variety of talented artisans.
If that’s not enough for her many new customers, Candler also sells Farmhouse Fresh skin care products.
“Many people like these products because they’re made with all natural ingredients,” she said. “It’s becoming very popular.”
So what are the most popular items so far for her customers and friends?
“Any of the home décor items have been big sellers,” she said.
“And anything with a pineapple is always popular.”
Candler said her shop has become a popular destination for folks looking for unique gifts for special celebrations such as birthdays and anniversaries.
She and other business owners are very excited about the many opportunities they see on the horizon for their shopping center.
“We have several great stores here and a new restaurant set to open soon,” Candler said.
Looking outside at the many cars passing by on U.S. 17, she said the area is becoming more popular with locals and visitors.
In addition to the new stores and restaurant, the business owners hope to attract even more visitors by having vendor fairs set up periodically in the courtyard between the stores.
“We’ll have a variety of crafts vendors and others offering their wares,” she said. “It should be very exciting and a great draw to the shopping center.”
