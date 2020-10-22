Lynne and Kevin Candler may be new to world of retail, but they’ve used their skills and experiences to bring their dream of owning a store to life.
The couple owns and operates Southern Splendor, a new retailer in Murrells Inlet. The woman and veteran-owned shop opened at the beginning of October.
“I’ve always wanted a shop,” Lynne Candler said. “I’ve been a physical therapist’s assistant for 20 years. This is totally new for me.”
“She’s a person who likes connection with people,” said Kevin Candler of his wife.
Kevin served in the Air Force for many years. The family has lived in cities across the United States and Europe. They had visited the Grand Strand many times through the years, visiting Lynne’s best friend who lives in the area. The Candlers were attracted to the relaxing atmosphere and golf and beach offerings of the community. They made their permanent move to Murrells Inlet in March. The couple’s daughter is currently a student at Coastal Carolina University and their son attends college in Indiana.
The main merchandise focus at Southern Splendor is home decor. Unique items include harbor bells from Maine, wood pieces handcrafted in Kentucky, marble pineapple dishes made in Ecuador, and more.
Kevin has made some items for the shop as well, and the couple plans to showcase work from local artists in the future.
“There’s a lot to come,” Lynne said, including beautiful Christmas ornaments and holiday decorations.
Current inventory also includes jewelry, clothing, candles, skin care products and fun gifts. Children’s items and pet items will be added soon.
The merchandise at Southern Splendor will be changing all the time, and some items are available in limited quantities. If you see something you like, it may not necessarily be there again on a return shopping trip.
Southern Splendor is a member of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. A portion of proceeds from the store’s grand opening celebration benefitted Miss Ruby’s Kids, an early literacy non-profit based in Georgetown.
“We’ve always tried to serve our community,” Kevin said of his family.
The couple plans to work with local veterans organizations and JROTC programs in addition to partnering with the Chamber on community outreach.
Southern Splendor is at 4640 U.S. 17 Bypass South in Murrells Inlet.
Look for the bright coral door.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit www.southern-splendor.com or call 843-315-9826.
