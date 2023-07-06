The owners of Soho Steaks, Seafood and Sushi offer a number of different restaurant themes in different locations.
As they’ve expanded in recent years, they have grown to covet a breakfast and lunch spot to complement their other offerings.
They now have it in Toasty Breakfast & Lunch, which opened in early May among a few of the group’s other restaurants on the north end of Myrtle Beach along Restaurant Row.
Toasty is connected to Clearwater Oyster Bar & Grill, which features a number of seafood boils, and Soho in a complex that also houses the small Burger Boys that features fresh beef and some burgers under $5.
“We always had the desire to have breakfast hours,” said Toasty manager of operations John Maloney, who added that the primary deterrent for a short time was finding enough kitchen staff. “We had to kind of back it out a little bit until we were finally ready, and now we’re ready.”
The complex has indoor and outdoor seating with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, as well as docks for boats and jet skis. Toasty has an enclosed, climate-controlled deck with several tables offering views of the waterway.
Toasty’s space was initially part of Clearwater, but the restaurant didn’t need such a large area with 400 seats in multiple dining rooms inside and out, so Toasty was created.
“We have so much space so why not offer different things, and I love every element we do over here,” Maloney said. “We feel good about what we have now.”
What's on the menu?
The menu features some traditional breakfast items with cage-free eggs; several benedicts including those with house-made lump crabcakes, salmon, house-made corned beef hash, applewood smoked bacon and sausage; skillets with lobster, corned beef, ground chorizo, and fried green tomatoes; omelets with salmon, blackened shrimp or scallops, corned beef hash, and chorizo; and a few pancake and french toast varieties including sweet potato, cinnamon roll and Bananas Foster.
Shakshuka is a Mediterranean dish featuring three cage-free poached eggs cooked in a spicy tomato sauce with olive oil, peppers, onion, garlic, paprika and cumin, served with hot pita bread on the side.
Lunch items include a chef’s special of the day; soup of the day; shrimp and grits; several burgers and sandwiches including a chipotle avocado burger, chicken pesto, and southern chicken sandwich.
There are five salads with dressings including a house-made blueberry vinaigrette, and small plates including brussel sprouts with grape tomatoes, applewood goat cheese, a balsamic glaze and either smoked bacon or grilled chicken.
A dozen sides include pork belly, and grits with goat cheese and pesto.
Toasty also has a juice bar featuring fresh-squeezed orange and sometimes pineapple juices, a Bloody Mary bar, a crepe grill, and a healthy items section of the menu.
A cocktail menu features a variety of mimosas and several signature cocktails geared to midday.
“Everything is made fresh to order,” Maloney said. “It’s really good items that aren’t just breakfast items. We’ve got everything you need here for an excellent breakfast, brunch, and blunch.”
Toasty, which is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, is among a group of burgeoning breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurants in Myrtle Beach that include Blueberry’s Grill, Drift and Mimosas.
“We’re going to see tons more in the next couple years, when you look at how many breakfast spots you have compared to dinner spots, it’s like 2 to 70, and there’s a big market for breakfast,” Maloney said.
