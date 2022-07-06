The owner of the Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach has enlisted lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union in a suit against the city of North Myrtle Beach that seeks to end enforcement of a noise ordinance which criminalizes music with certain lyrics.

Michael Moshoures said in a lawsuit that the city’s noise ordinance has caused his nightclub to lose both customers and revenue.

The city in October passed a new noise ordinance regulating music with lyrics defined as “profane,” “vulgar” or “obscene.” Constitutional experts previously told MyHorryNews that the ordinance was unconstitutional because it treated some constitutionally protected speech differently than other constitutionally protected speech merely on the basis of its content.

“The First Amendment protects free speech, including musical expression,” said South Carolina ACLU staff attorney Meredith McPhail in a news release. “Under our Constitution, the government can’t regulate protected speech just because they don’t like it.”

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Donald Graham said the city is aware of the lawsuit but hasn't been served yet, and both Graham and North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The ordinance in question states that between 7:01 a.m. and 10:59 p.m. it’s illegal for anyone to use sound equipment to broadcast sustained or repetitive noise into the public that rises above 80 decibels when measured from the property line. From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., the threshold goes down to 60 decibels. Those restrictions apply to all music being broadcast using sound equipment.

The city uses a more restrictive scale when regulating music with language it deems “obscene,” “profane” or “vulgar.” In those situations, the ordinance all but bans the targeted language before 11 p.m. and severely restricts it after 11 p.m.

From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., the law caps the sound level of music with the lewd language at 50 decibels when measured from the property line, and 30 decibels between 7:01 a.m. and 10:59 p.m.