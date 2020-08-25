Tupelo Bay Golf Center is the ideal place for any golfer or would-be golfer. It’s a complete facility featuring an executive course where you will “use every club in the bag but only three hours of your time.”
This 18-hole course can be played in three hours or less, explained marketing director Vince Cronkey who said, “You can use all your clubs if you want to.”
That course is challenging to the experienced golfer, but not intimidating to a beginner.
The award-winning driving range offers a complete practice space. With a huge grass hitting area plus covered mats as well as a sand trap and large putting green, Tupelo Bay is a superior game-improvement facility.
For a more relaxed experience, Tupelo Bay also has the area’s only Par 3 course with the longest hole is 105 yards. The nine holes offer sand and water challenges and are lighted for nighttime play.
Disc, or Frisbee, golf is enjoyed by all ages looking for pure fun. Tossing a disc into “catchers” on each hole brings on many smiles. Players can bring their own discs or rent them. Devoted fans even show up in December for a regional disc tournament hosted by Tupelo.
Tupelo is unique in the area with its foot golf course, “where golf meets soccer,” Cronkey said. The rules are the same as the regular ball golf, but it’s played with standard #5 soccer balls and 21-inch cups to kick or putt the ball into.
Each kick counts as a stroke, so competition is the same as ball golf.
Again, bring your own ball or rent one.
Tupelo Bay features Quick Fix Golf PGA instructors who coach all age and all skill-level golfers. Golfers can have one lesson or sign up for a membership.
“There’s something that fits everyone,” Cronkey said, adding, “Experienced or beginner.”
The golf facility is very active on social media, and Cronkey suggests people follow Tupelo’s Facebook page, in particular to keep up with Luna.
Luna is Tupelo Bay’s four-legged mascot, and each week, another heartwarming tale and pictures are shared about her adventures.
Tupelo Bay offers golf under the lights on everything except nine of the Executive Course 18 holes. Hours, Cronkey said, are, “Open every day at 7 a.m. and close at 9 in season.”
Tupelo Bay Golf Center has remained open with its regular hours during the entire COVID-19 pandemic, and Cronkey said the facility “is in complete compliance with CDC guidelines, and [we] exceed them in any way we can. Customer and staff safety are our number one priority.”
Tupelo also offers a complete line of Under Armour apparel in its display area, where merchandise and gift cards are available for purchase.
Don’t forget miniature golf. The Runaway Bay mini-golf 36-hole course of Jamaican-themed putt-putt has waterfalls, caves, and other challenges kids – and the adults – like to enjoy.
New this year is the Jamaican souvenir board where people put their heads through the board and take a fun selfie.
“And, don’t forget the hand-dipped Hershey’s ice cream, and rockers on the deck that everyone loves,” Cronkey pointed out.
Tupelo Bay Golf fits the area’s three golfing seasons.
The peak season is from May to September when school is out. Early play or night golf can offer a cooler golf experience.
The second season is the golf package season when groups of golfers come for a golf vacation. Tupelo can be used as a “play us early, play us late” model when coming to play the area’s amazing “trophy courses.”
Cronkey said, “Package golfers don’t travel to the Grand Strand to play at Tupelo, but they practice here before and after they pay up to $150 on the other courses.”
The third season starts in November and goes through March and is called the “snowbird season.” Golfers young and old come south to get out of the cold and enjoy all this area has to offer.
“If you look at the range of products at Tupelo Bay, you will find something for everyone, whether you’re young in years or just young in heart,” Cronkey said.
“This is the perfect location with a complete set of golf products and the most congenial and welcoming staff on the beach. We are available when you are.”
Tupelo Bay Golf Center is at 1800 U.S. Business South in Garden City. The phone number is 843-215-7888, and the website is www.tupelobay.com where you can book tee times for the Executive Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.