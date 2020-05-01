Since 1974, SERVPRO of Horry and Georgetown County has been providing residential and commercial Fire & Water - Cleanup & Restoration services with 24-hour emergency service and quality customer service.
The company, owned by Rob and Michelle Diepholz, offers fire, water and mold mitigation and reconstruction services along with specialized cleaning and sanitization services.
General manager Don Shupe has been with SERVPRO for 16 years and said business has been particularly busy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with customers looking for sanitization solutions for their homes and businesses.
Shupe said of the virus, “The first thing we had to do was put protocols in place in our own business to ensure the safety of our team and customers.” SERVPRO employees take every precaution when performing services in your home or business, sanitizing touch points on arrival and departure and wearing protective gear, including N95 masks, safety goggles and gloves.
“We’re here to help,” Shupe said. “We’re uniquely qualified to help people in this situation because of what we do in normal times. We felt it was our obligation to educate businesses in the community, helping them to create emergency response programs in the case COVID-19 affected their team.”
The company offers services when dealing with COVID-19 for either proactive or reactive situations. One option is fogging of a structure with a disinfectant, which utilizes a 100% natural product. A full deep clean is also offered, which includes both the physical cleaning and the fogging disinfectant. These services can take up to a few hours to perform.
“For a confirmed COVID case, the bar for service goes up a bit,” Shupe said.
Shupe suggests proactive cleanings for businesses to help keep the space safe for its employees and customers.
“The employee or customer has to have confidence that when they go into a business, they’re safe,” he said. “Show them you’ve got their concern in mind. Make it very visible to customers. Be ready now.”
Regarding the services, Shupe said, “We can come out and take a look, or, depending on the space, give you a quote over the phone.”
SERVPRO is working with nonprofits and smaller businesses to offer low cost or free services to help them keep their doors open. Shupe said the company has provided 40 free cleanings so far, with a goal to provide 100 free cleanings in total. They have encouraged their clients to identify businesses for free cleanings or to donate a cleaning to a smaller business.
SERVPRO offers property protection and upkeep services for residential and rental properties as well, and Shupe said property owners may be interested, especially if they rent their property.
“We offer a free fogging if you sign up with our Loyalty Program, which includes twice a year cleaning. You can then use fogging as one of your complimentary service later in the year,” he said.
The cost for the annual program is $299.
The SERVPRO of Horry and Georgetown team is comprised of 30+ employees, some who are currently working from home and others who come in daily. SERVPRO is the national leader in the restoration industry and the number one franchise in the industry for over 10 years running.
While cleaning and sanitizing services are in demand now, Shupe assures customers that SERVPRO is still offering its regular services, “whether a water heater bursts at your home or your business is affected by severe weather. Disasters don’t run on a schedule or take a vacation.”
SERVPRO has a 24/7 emergency hotline with general office hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
In these uncertain times, Shupe encourages community members to call and ask questions.
“We’re here as a resource. We are more than happy to help you develop an emergency response plan for your business at no cost,” he said. “We’re all in the same boat. When one person wins, everybody wins. We have to help everyone we can. What can we do to help you?”
Learn more about SERVPRO and its services by visiting servprohorrycounty.com or calling 843-236-6278.
