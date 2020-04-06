SCORE Grand Strand is dedicated to helping local business owners and employees all year long, and a time of crisis is no different.
Whether you’re in the planning stages of opening your own business or you’ve been established in the community for years, SCORE can help you achieve your goals and grow into the next step with a series of six free virtual workshops hosted live on Zoom during the month of April.
SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors focused on assisting small businesses in getting off the ground, growing and achieving their goals.
Nationally, the organization began in 1964. The Grand Strand Chapter has been serving small businesses in Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg counties for 35 years.
The workshop series kicks off on Tuesday, April 7, at 3 p.m. with the topic “Disaster Preparedness: COVID-19.”
Other topics include “SBA Disaster Loan Opportunities,” presented in cooperation with the SBA, “Marketing Your Business,” “Using Online Tools in a Crisis,” presented by Google, “How to Start a Business,” and “Employee Hiring, Selection and Motivation.”
SCORE Grand Strand’s Jim Helfgott said the virtual workshop series is exclusive to the Grand Strand area. Anyone is welcome to attend. Registration is open now for the first two workshops on SCORE’s website. Click “Take a workshop” to see more details.
The topics were chosen based on demand. SCORE was slated to host an in-person Google workshop in early April, with over 100 registered participants, so the virtual Google workshop will provide some of that information for free.
The disaster preparedness and relief topics are “related to our current situation,” Helfgott said. “We want to support people in business and those looking to start back up.”
The marketing-focused workshop will help business owners “think ahead and take time to plan for the future,” the SCORE mentor said.
Helfgott said people are still calling SCORE who are preparing to start their own businesses after the crisis.
“Some people who are out of work are looking to start their own venture instead of going back to before,” he said. “Others are continuing a business plan in progress.”
“We expect to have good attendance for all of these,” Helfgott said. “People are home and people are hungry for information.”
SCORE’s mentorship program is still going strong, with mentorship taking place virtually instead of in-person.
“We actually did more hours of mentoring in March 2020 than we did in March 2019,” Helfgott said.
Want to share your expertise? Volunteer with SCORE and help local business owners.
“We are always looking for new mentors who are currently in the business world or retired from business,” Helfgott said. “We provide all the training.”
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
For more information, visit www.grandstrand.score.org or SCORE Mentors (Grand Strand) on Facebook.
