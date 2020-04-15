'Rolling with the punches:' How Grand Strand businesses are dealing with closures

Drew Johnson was able to turn his passion for comic books into a career running a retail store thats sells them in Surfside Beach.
But as is the case with many businesses across the state, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order forced the "non-essential" Coastal Comics’ storefront to close, in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“We’re concerned, but we’re just kind of rolling with the punches for now and seeing what happens,” Johnson said.
Comic book shops weren’t included on the initial list of “non-essential” businesses McMaster recently ordered shuttered for 15 days.
On March 31, the governor ruled certain entertainment venues, recreation/athletic facilities and close-contact service providers must shut down by 5 p.m. the following day.
The businesses include nightclubs, bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, gyms, barbershops, tattoo parlors and tanning salons.
But April 3, he expanded upon his order to include specific retail stores — like ones that sell books — that had to close their interiors to the public by 5 p.m. the following Monday.
“It’s not surprising,” Johnson said. “I kind of figured it was coming.”
The crisis, along with its accompanying provisions, have proven stressful for many Horry County establishments.
"This is why people go out of business," said Pam Leith, owner of SweatCycle in Carolina Forest, which offers indoor cycling and yoga. "They can't keep up with all of it."
Kevin Armstrong's barbershop in North Myrtle Beach opened a couple months ago, not long before he began feeling the impact of the virus. A lot of his income comes from Canadians and snowbirds who have headed home much earlier than they normally do.
Armstrong is self-employed, and haircuts are his livelihood.
“It’s like the mandatory evacuation, there are some people [who] stay even though the governor says ‘you’ve got to go,’” Armstrong said. “For me, I’ll probably still be here around the barbershop. I’ll have a note on the door to call for appointments. And I will do house calls, go to their house, go to their house, cut their hair, won’t be a big crowd around. So I can still maybe be able to make a living for me and my family.”
While Johnson can continue selling certain products on eBay, even without the constraints, the comic book store he operates on the South Strand would still be affected.
The retailer saw less foot traffic on some days before the stay-at-home order was issued as officials continued to urge South Carolinians to hunker down in their homes.
Recently, Diamond Comic Distributors — which supplies items to Coastal Comics and many other shops — announced products dispensed by the company and slated for an on-sale date of April 1 or later would not be shipped to retailers until further notice.
This year’s Free Comic Book Day that was slated for May 2 is postponed.
Johnson noted the occasion is a busy time for participating comic book stores, with his own shop having featured deals and signings in years past.
Local customers have even dressed up for the event that Johnson called a mini-convention of sorts.
The rules add to the already heavy restrictions in place in the state because of the virus outbreak, not just for businesses, but individuals, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.
As of Wednesday, South Carolina had seen more than 3,600 confirmed cases of the disease across all 46 counties and 107 deaths connected to it, with Horry County having 150 of those cases and eight deaths. The outbreak has changed the landscape of the country and the state.
McMaster issued a stay-at-home order for residents earlier this month. Schools have shifted instruction online. Airlines have canceled flights.
Groups of more than three people can be dispersed by law enforcement. Hospitals aren’t allowing visitors. Funerals are no longer the large public gatherings they once were. Special events have been nixed or postponed.
The number of residents filing for unemployment has soared. Public boat ramps and public access to public beaches have been closed. Hotels have barred new reservations.
Restaurants and bars can’t offer dine-in service. Many employees are working remotely.
Jeff Cribb said using the term non-essential is "pretty uncalled for.”
While the owner of Hero Tattoo understands his two parlors in the county provide a luxury, they are essential to his family’s livelihood.
His parlors tend to see a solid amount of customers during tax season and other periods with warm weather.
In spite of the forced closures, Cribb is prepared for such a situation financially, pointing to the area's seasonal-based economy heavily dependent on tourists and college students and the fact he’s made it through a recession and hurricanes.
“We’re going to survive this,” he said.
In Myrtle Beach, Woody Elvis sat near photos on the walls of kids who have gotten haircuts from his own barbershop, speaking on how the region has seen its fair share of hurricanes and how he’s “had to evacuate a time or two."
But this is different. “I’ve never seen anything like this my whole career,” he said. “[It’s] something new. Brand new.”
Many parts of the city resemble a ghost town. Regulars filed in the barbershop April 1 for last-minute cuts. Phone calls came in asking if it was still open. And less customers than normal have shown up on days before the governor's order went into effect.
Elvis pointed out business owners aren’t the only ones who have suffered. Employees, too, have struggled. Some have been furloughed, had hours reduced or even lost their jobs entirely.
“The people I have working for me, they’re young,” Elvis said. “It’s going to be hard on them.”
But the new rules in place don’t prohibit retail stores from fulfilling online or phone orders.
Those shops can provide alternate ways of selling items through means such as curbside orders and delivery, but the businesses must practice effective social distancing and follow health guidelines.
That lets stores like Myrtle Beach’s Flowers By Richard continue to function, though the shop has also seen its business and employees be affected.
“We get more phone orders than anything,” said Randy Rogers of the establishment run by him and his wife India. “It’s not a lot of coming in and out.” The store still offers curbside pickup and delivery/wire services, with its lobby being shut down voluntarily three weeks ago.
Despite events like April proms being canceled, India Rogers noted the florists’ store that’s served the community since 1992 has become a staple and is still getting orders.
“We have returning customers, people that rely on us,” she said. “…This is their go-to. They’re going to call us. Now whether we can supply the demand, that’s going to be challenging.”
But as people conserve money amidst an altered economy, she added, they may not want to purchase a “thinking of you” gift for a loved one or buy them a present “just because.”
While there are businesses that have closed recently or will soon shutter, others did so weeks ago.
Such is the case for SweatCycle.
“We did not want to put any of our members or staff in that position where someone would get sick,” Leith, the owner, said.
Meanwhile, she and other business owners have had to adjust. “Life goes on,” she said. “You still have to pay bills.” Leith said this week she was going to try to rent out bikes.
Dawn Yager, owner of Shanti Yoga Studio in Myrtle Beach, can still offer online instruction. “I have to work,” she said.
Her business’ physical location closed a few weeks ago as well. Since that time, Yager has been busy updating her website, and she highlighted her video library.
Like others in his situation, Elvis, the Myrtle Beach barber, hopes for an eventual return to normalcy. “Hopefully this thing will pass,” he said. “I think it will.”
India Rogers of the flower shop, though, wonders if life will ever go back to being business as usual.
Even if the outbreak was eradicated and panic diminished, people could simply remain living how they are now just for convenience.
Why go to a store for something when you could have it delivered?
“That may be the new norm,” India Rogers said. “Once you start adapting to a certain behavior, it’s kind of hard to break.”
