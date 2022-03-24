After three years of planning and building, Eugenia’s Steakhouse opened before an excited crowd Thursday morning.
Conway's newest restaurant, located at 1652 Church St., is on the same corner as McAlister’s Deli. Together they are called Celebration Square.
“I hope this is a place we all can enjoy,” owner Keith Benton said just before his nonagenarian mom, Eugenia Benton, for whom the restaurant is named, cut a ribbon officially opening the new steakhouse.
Benton said having his mom there for the occasion touched his heart.
“It’s just a great thing,” he said.
The restaurant will serve chicken, steaks, shrimp, salmon, an assortment of appetizers, sandwiches, a Sunday lunch and a breakfast buffet. There is a bakery inside the restaurant. Takeout is also available.
Manager Tony Anderson expects the breakfast buffet to begin in about two weeks.
Anderson began his restaurant career at Shoney’s in Conway. He most recently worked at LongHorn Steakhouse in Myrtle Beach but said he’s happy to be back in Conway.
The restaurant is decorated with scenes of Conway painted by Tommy Simpson, who created several of the city's murals.
Eugenia’s art includes the Main Street Bridge, town clock, water tower, steam plant and visitors center. It also features a painting of classic automobiles and moss-laden trees along Main Street.
The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. The bakery is open every day from 7 a.m until 7 p.m.
Anderson said the restaurant will not serve alcohol.
