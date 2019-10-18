Ashley Berens finally realized her dream of owning her own business.
After relocating to the Grand Strand from the eastern panhandle of West Virginia just months ago, she now runs Hammer & Stain Myrtle Beach, a do-it-yourself workshop studio in Surfside Beach that opened Oct. 5.
During classes at the studio nestled in Surfside Plaza, one can implement different designs as they work on a variety of projects. Participants can take home customized wooden pieces such as trays and porch leaners along with other items like pillows and doormats.
Workshops are for all skill levels, Berens said, and the establishment looks to offer projects for young people and adults.
If someone sees an online project he or she would like to make, the studio will work to make it happen. Those interested can contact the studio to arrange a private class.
“We’ll make sure you leave with something you’re happy with,” Berens said.
There over 70 different Hammer & Stain locations across the United States, and Berens added the ability to independently own and operate her own branch is what drew her to the company.
Hammer & Stain Myrtle Beach typically has workshops set at least two weeks in advance, and the business hopes to do three of them per week. One can view details about upcoming workshops on the business’s Facebook page, and customers are welcome to bring refreshments to classes if they so choose.
The studio is also looking to offer kids birthday parties, team building gatherings and office parties in the future, in addition to open workshops.
A longtime visitor to the area, Berens previously worked in the medical field. Since her business has opened, she said workers from nearby stores have come by to give the business advice and the studio has garnered interest from locals.
“We’re very pleased to be down here,” she said. “It’s all coming together.”
The studio is located at 351 U.S. 17 Business, Suite A, Surfside Beach.
For more information, one can stop by the studio, call 843-999-4848 or visit facebook.com/hammerandstainmyrtlebeach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.