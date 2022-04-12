The Myrtle Beach Mall is facing a foreclosure lawsuit and hasn’t paid last year’s property taxes that were due Jan. 15, according to court records and the Horry County Treasurer’s Office.
The real estate investment trust Westridge Lending REIT, LLC, filed a foreclosure lawsuit last month against the Myrtle Beach Mall after another company, MB Development Holdings, LLC, failed to pay back a $12.5 million loan, according to court records.
Myrtle Beach Mall, LLC, took out a mortgage in December 2018, and later assigned it the Westridge Lending REIT to secure repayment of the loaned money to Westridge Lending REIT, the suit says.
“MB Development Holdings is the borrower on the loan, but Myrtle Beach Mall pledged the Mall property to secure that loan,” said attorney Douglas Zayicek, who’s representing Westridge Lending REIT, the plaintiffs in the case. The mall property subject to foreclosure does not include the Bass Pro Shops, the AMC Classic movie theater, Chick-fil-A and a lift station owned by the city of Myrtle Beach, Zayicek added in an email.
According to the complaint and loan documents included with the lawsuit, MB Development Holdings owed $6.5 million on the loan with a maturity date of Jan. 1, 2022, but as of March 8, the company still owed more than $6.3 million.
The suit also says MB Development Holdings had “breached other provisions in the Loan Documents, to include but not be limited to failure to pay real property taxes and failure to maintain insurance.”
Online property tax records show the treasurer’s office hasn’t received the 2021 property taxes for the mall property. Property taxes are due on Jan. 15 of the following year, according to the treasurer’s office. Records also showed unpaid taxes for several other parcels owned by Myrtle Beach Mall, LLC.
For just the mall property, the treasurer’s office says the county is owed $181,860.63 in county property taxes and $28,325.06 in fees. The mall also owes $31,527.85 in penalties for the late payment, equating to 15% of the amount due, for a total bill of $241,713.54 that remains unpaid.
Another lawsuit — filed by insurance brokerage firm James P. Bennett and Company against MB Development, LLC, Myrtle Beach Mall, LLC, UDC Global, LLC and Misuma Holdings, LLC — accuses the defendants of purchasing an insurance policy in 2020 by which they were bound, and then refusing to pay for it.
The lawsuit was filed in July 2021, but none of the defendants in the case filed an answer to the complaint. As a result, Judge Benjamin Culbertson in January ordered a default judgement against the defendants “in the amount of $104,272.73, plus any further pre-judgment interest, fees and costs incurred, and post-judgment interest after the date of this Order and Judgment.”
The mall, located at the intersection of S.C. Highway 22 and Highway 17 between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle, was once a thriving center of commerce, but now only a fraction of the available spaces are home to businesses.
In 2018, real estate company UDC Global and DDC Engineers worked on a plan to redevelop the mall, tearing out most of the mall except for bigger stores like Bass Pro Shops, Belk, JC Penny and the AMC Classic movie theater. Mike Wooten with DDC Engineers described the plan as “kind of like The Market Common.”
The plan called for multi-family residential units and restaurants in the back. But the plan never made it beyond the drawings.
“For right now, the project’s dead in the water,” Wooten said. “When COVID hit, retail took a huge hit and the interest that our clients had in expanding the resources at that site disappeared. I’ve not put any ink to paper since the planning commission meeting. Covid just struck a huge blow to brick-and-mortar retail.”
The mall’s future remains unclear.
Zayicek said if a judge declares a verdict of foreclosure, the Master-in-Equity would hold a public sale, and that Westridge Lending REIT “would almost certainly bid on the property if it went to sale, up to the amount of the debt that is owed to Plaintiff, but there are no plans to do anything with the property at the moment.”
Zayicek also noted that “Lenders generally do not want to be property owners. Lenders just want to be paid back the money that is owed. Hopefully Plaintiff will get paid what it is owed, leaving development issues to others.”
At the time of publication, the mall had not yet filed an answer to Westridge Lending REIT’s lawsuit and a representative from the mall could not be reached for comment.
