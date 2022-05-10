An Atlanta-based tech firm plans to break ground on a $31.5 million data center near Myrtle Beach International Airport in August and establish a subsea cable landing station there by the middle of next year.
DC BLOX, a company that specializes in providing data centers, is building the 40,800-square-foot center at the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) in Myrtle Beach, the company confirmed Tuesday. This will be DC BLOX’s first data center in Horry County and its second in the state. The company also operates a data center in Greenville.
“The Southeast is exploding with opportunity and investments in digital infrastructure are key to its growth,” DC BLOX CEO Jeff Uphues said in a news release. “We are proud to announce plans for our second data center in the state of South Carolina with this new Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach. Our continued investments in data centers and fiber network infrastructure is a benefit to hyper-scalers, carriers, and enterprises across the region, and we are thankful to the City of Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the state of South Carolina for their tremendous support in making this project happen.”
The center will serve as a connectivity point for subsea cable, the fiber optic lines that run along the ocean floor and provide the backbone of the global internet. The cables are about the width of a garden hose.
Myrtle Beach is an ideal location for a subsea cable landing station, said DC BLOX spokesman Bill Thomson. The community has no barrier islands, and its soft sand and low currents and tides are more accommodating for this type of infrastructure.
“It’s an easy landing spot for subsea cable,” he said.
Myrtle Beach will be one of the few spots on the East Coast with a landing station. Most are in the Northeast, particularly the New York/New Jersey area, there are a few in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and then there’s a cluster in Florida.
In recent years, companies have searched for alternative routes for internet traffic in case one path shuts down.
For example, in 2012 Superstorm Sandy ravaged the telecommunications infrastructure in the Northeast and forced companies to consider the risk of concentrating transatlantic cables in one area. More recently, the Pacific nation of Tonga saw its connection to the world cut off when the undersea cable that serves the group of islands was severed by a volcanic eruption.
“There’s this whole segment of the Eastern Seaboard that is really not covered,” Thomson said. “There is a benefit of geographic diversity where rather than all of the subsea cable providers locating in the same area, there’s a benefit to having separate areas that might not be impacted by storms and other natural disasters.”
At least two companies want to build landing stations here for subsea cable, the fiber optic backbone of the global internet. This possibility has raised hopes that the infrastructure could generate a wave of new industry in a community known more for tourism than tech.
Perhaps the biggest reason the company chose Myrtle Beach? The tech industry’s interest in this region of the country.
“The Southeast is really burgeoning and you could say booming in terms of investment in data center and connectivity infrastructure,” Thomson said. “Atlanta in particular is kind of the hub of all that Southeastern technology infrastructure buildout. … The Googles and the Amazons and Microsofts and the Facebooks of the world are building massive data centers in the Southeast around the Atlanta area. So again, they need to connect to their facilities in many cases, and Myrtle Beach is really a perfect international landing station to be close to that infrastructure hub.”
DC BLOX plans to break ground on the Myrtle Beach center in August and be open by the second quarter of next year. The company is designing the facility to accommodate five subsea cables.
The station will provide power to the cables and “serve as a regional exchange point for communications providers," according to a news release.
The station will be “anchored by a major hyperscale tenant” that has a new subsea cable system linking the Southeast with South America, according to the release.
DC BLOX has not identified that tenant, but last year the search engine giant Google publicly expressed interest in establishing a subsea cable station in Myrtle Beach as part of its Firmina cable, which will extend from the East Coast to Argentina.
A Google spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed that Myrtle Beach will be the U.S. landing location for the Firmina cable.
In recent years, tech behemoths such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Google have invested in new subsea cables as the content providers seek to meet the public’s growing demand for data.
For months, county and state officials have been touting the possibility of two companies building subsea cable landing stations in Horry County. They've said their hope is that the infrastructure could attract tech companies to an area primarily known for tourism.
"This is just a kick in the economic butt," said Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus, whose district includes the site. "And it's not only Google … it's the related companies that will come and circle around them to utilize that cable."
DC BLOX, one of the two firms that had met with county officials, is purchasing just over 20 acres in ITAP for the data center. It plans to hire three positions for the facility. County officials have not identified the other company.
DC BLOX plans to build multiple buildings in Myrtle Beach and can expand based on customer demand. This is the first tech firm to locate in the 460-acre ITAP.
The data center has a projected economic impact of over $400 million, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. (EDC), the county's industry recruitment arm.
"The investment, technology and future growth that will accompany this project will be a game changer for the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park and the surrounding area," EDC President Sandy Davis said in a news release.
During last week's Horry County Council meeting, the council voted in favor of property tax breaks for DC BLOX. A final vote on that deal is expected next week. County officials said the firm is not in line to receive any additional incentives.
Horry County Council on Tuesday is scheduled to take the first of three votes needed to sell more than 20 acres at ITAP, which is adjacent to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The price tag for the property is nearly $3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.