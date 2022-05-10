An Atlanta-based tech firm plans to break ground on a $31.5 million data center near Myrtle Beach International Airport in August and establish a subsea cable landing station there by the middle of next year.

DC BLOX, a company that specializes in providing data centers, is building the 40,800-square-foot center at the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) in Myrtle Beach, the company confirmed Tuesday. This will be DC BLOX’s first data center in Horry County and its second in the state. The company also operates a data center in Greenville.

“The Southeast is exploding with opportunity and investments in digital infrastructure are key to its growth,” DC BLOX CEO Jeff Uphues said in a news release. “We are proud to announce plans for our second data center in the state of South Carolina with this new Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach. Our continued investments in data centers and fiber network infrastructure is a benefit to hyper-scalers, carriers, and enterprises across the region, and we are thankful to the City of Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the state of South Carolina for their tremendous support in making this project happen.”

The center will serve as a connectivity point for subsea cable, the fiber optic lines that run along the ocean floor and provide the backbone of the global internet. The cables are about the width of a garden hose.

Myrtle Beach is an ideal location for a subsea cable landing station, said DC BLOX spokesman Bill Thomson. The community has no barrier islands, and its soft sand and low currents and tides are more accommodating for this type of infrastructure.

“It’s an easy landing spot for subsea cable,” he said.

Myrtle Beach will be one of the few spots on the East Coast with a landing station. Most are in the Northeast, particularly the New York/New Jersey area, there are a few in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and then there’s a cluster in Florida.

In recent years, companies have searched for alternative routes for internet traffic in case one path shuts down.