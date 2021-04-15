MYR

People walk into the Myrtle Beach International Airport as Allegiant announces a new route to Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Janet Morgan/Myrtle Beach Herald janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

 Janet Morgan

Frontier Airlines on Thursday announced a new direct flight between Myrtle Beach International Airport and Miami International Airport, giving the airline eight direct destinations for folks flying in and out of MYR. 

The five-a-week flights will start on June 10, with intro fares as low as $29 for Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until August 31, as long as tickets are purchased before Monday at midnight.

The airline recently announced new flights to Buffalo, New York, Portland, Maine and Providence, Rhode Island. Those flights also start in June. 

Nine airlines currently operate out of Myrtle Beach International Airport, and serve more than 50 markets with direct flights. The airport announced the addition of Southwest Airlines last month. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.