Frontier Airlines on Thursday announced a new direct flight between Myrtle Beach International Airport and Miami International Airport, giving the airline eight direct destinations for folks flying in and out of MYR.

The five-a-week flights will start on June 10, with intro fares as low as $29 for Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until August 31, as long as tickets are purchased before Monday at midnight.

The airline recently announced new flights to Buffalo, New York, Portland, Maine and Providence, Rhode Island. Those flights also start in June.

Nine airlines currently operate out of Myrtle Beach International Airport, and serve more than 50 markets with direct flights. The airport announced the addition of Southwest Airlines last month.