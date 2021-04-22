One of the new shops in the revitalized Wachesaw Oaks plaza on U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet is Fringe — not your ordinary antique shop.
And that’s a reflection of owner Burke Daniel, not your ordinary business owner. Daniel describes Fringe as “an eclectic driven vintage shop.”
With everything from vintage sheet music to antiques dating back to the 1830s, the shop will have something for every shopper who likes antiques or who is just looking for that unique special gift.
Fringe first opened five years ago in Surfside Beach. Daniel said they had always had their eye on the shops at Wachesaw Oaks. When one of the buildings recently became vacant, she and her husband Randy quickly jumped at the chance to relocate there.
“After a hurricane several years back, the plaza had lost its luster,” Burke Daniel said. “But with all new shops and a new restaurant, Wachesaw Oaks is coming alive. The new businesses are creating new energy here.”
With a myriad of examples of artisans’ work such as jewelry, photography, custom painted furniture and handmade items, along with a variety of antiques, Burke Daniel sees the shop as a living work of art more so than just an antiques store.
“We realized that this building already has a story to tell,” she said. “Built in 1973 by a woman who had a vision of an antique vintage store and created the space with railroad ties and wood from an 1800s railroad depot in Charleston, South Carolina, [we are] bringing a new story from the old. We have already heard stories from people who shopped here in the ‘70s and early ‘80s and have items in their home still from here. The building has certainly traveled a journey and we are very excited and fortunate to have the opportunity to continue the story with our vision of an vintage antique market. The way she felt in the 70s is the way I feel today: inspired, exhilarated and passionate! I love being able to continue the work with the people and the stories while creating an amazing experience that will continue on in Murrells Inlet for years to come.”
That perspective follows the background of the Daniels family, who first started their venture in life in the entertainment world at the former Opryland Theme Park in Nashville, Tennessee, she a dancer and choreographer and he as a musician and singer.
When opportunities began to dwindle with the Opryland group, they decided to pull up stakes and head to the Grand Strand where a number of theaters were either already opened or on the drawing table. As the theater industry diminished here, Burke Daniel said she began looking at another line of work where she could still be creative and make a living.
“We decided to focus on antiques, vintage items and works of artisans,” she explained.
“We knew that our world would always be around the arts — all of the arts. What we have found, and have been blessed with, is the opportunity to continue to create new and exciting works in new and fulfilling ways! As someone once told me ‘once an artist, always an artist!’”
In addition to personal purchases to sell and items available through consignment, Burke Daniel likes to custom paint furniture and offer her wares, as well.
“I’m an artist at heart and I love the creative process,” she said.
Randy Daniel said his wife is not only the owner but also the curator of the business.
“She creates vignettes within the shop to make it more interesting and appealing to the customers,” he said. “Every visit will be a little different for our customers.”
Burke Daniel said what really excites her the most about antiques are the stories that go along with them.
“I get to be a shop owner and a storyteller, which fits my entertainment background,” she said. “Some of our items have incredible stories behind them.”
She pointed out an antique cabinet that is the oldest item in the shop. The cabinet is a reproduction from the 1800s of a 1700s piece. Another story-laden item is an older ornate piece that came from Germany.
From former customers at their first location to recent customers who have discovered their newly-opened shop, Daniel said they are very fortunate to have customers who appreciate what they offer.
She is also happy to be part of the growing Murrells Inlet business community.
“We fully believe in the slogan of ‘Shop small, shop local, shop the Inlet,” Burke Daniel said. “We couldn’t be any more excited to be here.”
