Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital opens new outpatient program
Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital has officially opened its new intensive outpatient program, The Beacon, a substance use disorder program that utilizes coping skills, mindfulness skills, cognitive skills, interpersonal skills, relapse prevention skills, stress management, emotional regulation and wellness education to serve clients 18 and older in Horry and surrounding counties.
This client population requires a special level of treatment due to the challenges of addiction.
“We are proud to provide this much needed substance abuse prevention service for our community members who have been greatly impacted by this disease,” said Chris Little, MBA, CEO of Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital. “We sincerely hope that if you or a loved one are struggling with addiction to please take advantage of this program.”
The Beacon is run by well-respected addiction counselor Kathy Buhl, MS, LAC, who has more than 32 years of experience working with individuals who face addiction struggles. Clients will work together with their clinician to develop and complete a treatment plan that addresses their individual treatment goals and needs.
The Beacon includes a mix of traditional and alternative therapies and treatments such as dialectical behavior therapy skills, cognitive behavioral therapy.
Patients will be encouraged to attend Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings. Twelve-step meetings will be offered in the evenings.
The Beacon offers a flexible schedule with meetings three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at either 1 -4 p.m. or 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Transportation within 20 miles of the outpatient program is also available upon request.
The Beacon accepts Medicare, TRICARE, Blue Cross Blue Shield and most other commercial insurances. Please call today 843-374-8871 for a no-cost assessment provided by a master’s level clinician.
Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital is located in Conway, a few miles north of Myrtle Beach. For adults and seniors, it provides inpatient acute psychiatric care, 28-day substance use treatment disorder, detoxification, a voluntary relapse prevention program as well as dual diagnosis services. For adolescents, we provide acute psychiatric services. Lighthouse is accredited by The Joint Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.