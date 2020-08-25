If your dog likes running, jumping and swimming or needs a little water action and TLC, take them to Benji’s Bed & Breakfast in Pawleys Island.
The pet resort and doggie daycare facility added a competition size pool and dock last summer for dock diving, swimming lessons and water therapy.
Charlotte Troy, owner of Benji’s Bed & Breakfast, said the pool is beneficial for dogs with varying needs.
“A lot of dogs come in for therapy. We offer swimming lessons, pool rental and water therapy,” she said. “Therapy can benefit dogs who can’t move their legs on their own, dogs who need assistance post-op after an injury, and senior dogs who don’t move as much as they used to.”
Troy leads the swim lessons and therapy sessions. Owners are encouraged to wear their bathing suits and get in the pool with their dogs to “establish safety,” Troy said.
The facility is equipped with life jackets for all sized dogs, which are used initially for evaluations and to aid dogs who need assistance.
“A lot of dogs don’t know how to swim, believe it or not,” Troy said.
The pool is five feet deep and 45 feet long. The dock is equipped with two ramps: one to enter and one to exit. The dock was built to regulation size for dock diving, a competition sport where dogs are judged on distance jumping and retrieval of toys.
Troy first learned about dock diving when she saw a YouTube video showing the sport. The closest dock diving facility is in Raleigh, so having a center along the Grand Strand provides a great opportunity for diving dogs. Trained dock divers are welcome to rent the pool for practice sessions.
Benji’s Bed & Breakfast is open seven days a week, offering doggie daycare, dog boarding, and grooming.
“We try to listen to what the owner needs for the dog,” Troy said. “Some people bring their dogs in daily for socialization. They don’t want their dogs to be lonely or afraid.”
The facility offers premiere luxury amenities and modern, air-conditioned doggie hotel rooms for all canine guests. Benji’s Bed & Breakfast also has multiple outdoor play yards for dog guests of varying sizes.
Benji’s Bed & Breakfast has been a growing part of the Pawleys Island community for the past 17 years, with the original owner still in place.
“We look forward to and are very happy about our expanding interests,” said Troy.
Benji’s Bed & Breakfast is at 295 Tiller Drive in Pawleys Island.
The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
For more information about Benji’s Bed & Breakfast, call 843-237-7117 or visit www.benjisbedandbreakfast.com.
All inquiries are welcome.
