Celebrating the accomplishments of local students is “vitally important” to Ray Winters.
The attorney has partnered with myhorrynews.com to recognize youth through the new “Student of the Month” contest, launching this month.
Every month, readers can nominate their favorite local students on our website. The student with the most votes each month will receive a $50 prize provided by Ray Winters, Attorney at Law, and a plaque to honor this distinction. The winning students will also be featured in the Horry County Business Journal.
The contest gives readers a glimpse at “what makes these students well-rounded individuals,” excelling in and out of the classroom.
“It brings a positive focus to education and our students,” Winters said.
Winters has been practicing law on the Grand Strand since moving to the area in 1998. He started his own firm in 2008. The practice offers legal representation in transactional matters involving business law, real estate, and simple estate planning.
Winters’s daughter was born in Myrtle Beach and has attended Horry County Schools from elementary through high school. She is presently a senior at Carolina Forest High School.
“She’s a bright young lady, and I have the most confidence that she will have a successful future,” Winters said of his daughter.
Winters said community has always been an important part of his life, from growing up in Alabama to running his firm in South Carolina.
“Giving back whenever I can means a lot to me,” he said. “God’s blessed us with being able to do that.”
Winters wants students to know that they are supported, especially with the many changes in learning environments in 2020.
“With COVID-19, last school year ended a lot differently than anyone could’ve imagined,” Winters said. “We are coping as a community and a nation. I want students to know that if they put their minds to it, they can achieve anything. Their parents and other adults in the community really cherish them and want them to succeed.”
The Law Office of Ray H. Winters, P.C. is at 1039 44th Ave. North, Suite 104, in Myrtle Beach.
Learn more by visiting www.rhwlawpc.com or calling 843-712-2661.
