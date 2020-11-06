For the past 30 years, Judi Bonnoitt has brought cheer to her customers at Ooh La La every winter with a holiday open house.
The tradition continues in 2020, with Bonnoitt offering eight open house shopping days, Nov. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 9-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is part of the annual Holiday Open House Along the Avenues, which features several locally-owned businesses.
“We’re spreading it out over eight days to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the shop owner said.
Bonnoitt takes safety seriously at her shop, greeting customers at the door with hand sanitizer and sanitizing credit cards after purchases are complete. Masks are required while inside the store, and Bonnoitt will provide one for you while you shop if you left yours at home.
While the shop owner usually serves a holiday punch for shoppers during open house, this year she’s printed fun “Jingle ‘Til You Tingle” cups and filled them with treats to go for her loyal customers.
Items are on sale storewide during open house, including 70% off all shoes (with the exception of Fit Flop brand items).
Popular gifts this year include Susan Shaw jewelry, Mudpie frames and ceramics, critter face masks printed with silly animal faces, Pocket Plus waistband pockets for those days when your outfit doesn’t have pockets or you just need additional storage, hand towels printed with humorous sayings, and non-tipping can koozies that can be used on any smooth surface.
Ooh La La has items available in a variety of price ranges.
“I’ve always tried to be price conscious,” Bonnoitt said.
When Ooh La La opened in 1990, Bonnoitt aimed to offer an eclectic mix of fun and pretty merchandise.
“I wanted a store that was like walking into a catalogue,” she said. “Anything I like, I buy.”
Ooh La La is known for its wide selection of stationery and invitations, with in-store printing offered.
“I print all day, every day,” the owner said. “We mostly deal with the happiest moments in people’s lives.”
Bonnoitt has watched customers grow up, from printing their birth announcements to printing their wedding invitations and later announcements for their children’s births and baptisms.
“Our locals are the heart of our business and the reason we’ve been here nearly 31 years,” she said. “I love it as much now as I did when it opened.”
Ooh La La is at 6912 N. Kings Hwy., Suite B, in Myrtle Beach. For more information, visit oohlalamyrtlebeach.com or call 843-449-8040.
