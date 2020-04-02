For the second straight week, Horry County led the state in the number of unemployment claims filed, according to data released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW).
A week after more than 5,200 people in the county filed for unemployment, that number jumped 9,672 for the week ending March 28, according to SCDEW’s records. Statewide, nearly 65,000 filed for benefits.
To understand how staggering these numbers are, consider that for the first week in March, 99 people filed claims for unemployment benefits in Horry County. The next week, 112 did.
Last week, that number soared to 5,258 — the most of any county in South Carolina. This week’s total nearly doubled that amount.
The skyrocketing unemployment comes as the tourism-dependent county grapples with the economic slowdown from the coronavirus crisis. State and local officials have closed dine-in restaurants, hotels and most non-essential businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
Check back for updates.
