Dean Grissett clutches a paper towel as he talks about facing an uncertain future after losing his two jobs. Grissett has an apartment, but can't afford rent. He had prepped food in a seafood restaurant in Myrtle Beach and helped paint houses to add to his income. He relies on the Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach for meals. The facility started the takeout program on Wednesday, March 18. Breakfast is served 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. and lunch is served 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Each person at the Mr. Joe White Avenue facility is given a boxed meal and asked to take the meal off the premises. The facility is closed on Saturday and Sunday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com