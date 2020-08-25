Whether you’re looking to spruce up your beach house or condo or need the perfect accessory for date night, you can find it all at Flamingo Porch – just see the “crazy flamingo lady” behind the counter.
That “crazy flamingo lady” is JeRena Handy, who opened her Murrells Inlet store in January of 2014. She greets customers with a smile, even though it’s currently hidden behind a protective face mask bearing that cute nickname.
Flamingo Porch got its name from a simple internet search. Handy found consignment shop names that included the words “porch” and “flamingo” separately, and decided to put the two together.
You’ll find a flock of flamingos at the store, from the outdoor bird wearing pearls on the sidewalk to a large pink flamingo named Flossy near the door inside. There’s also a fair share of flamingo merchandise on sale, from fun drink koozies to home décor items.
Flamingo Porch, at 5080 Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet, is known for its large selection of new and “previously loved” furniture and home décor.
The shop features work from a variety of local authors and artists. Items include mystery novels and children’s books, oyster shell magnolia blooms, sea glass art, pillows made from vintage bedspreads that look like sea creatures, photography, and a new line of beach pictures.
Flamingo Porch also carries jewelry, a line of CBD products, specialty food items, Christmas ornaments and more.
Two Sisters with Southern Charm recently came on board with Flamingo Porch. Their merchandise includes antique finds and painted furniture, with items staged in beautiful vignettes throughout the store, similar to the way you could stage them in your home.
New to Flamingo Porch is a selection of “previously loved” designer handbags.
When purchasing an item from Flamingo Porch, customers can be assured of its cleanliness.
The store offers full cleaning of furniture, carpet and tile from Shaw’s Steam Cleaning.
“We want the newest, cleanest furniture you can bring in,” Handy said. “If it’s not in pristine condition, we don’t want it.”
Have a piece that you want to consign? Send pictures of your items to flamingoporch@gmail.com.
In the wake of COVID-19, Handy has made her shop a clean, safe environment for all who walk in the door.
“We are trying our hardest to keep everything clean,” Handy said. “We are wiping down counters and glass and doors. We try to practice social distancing.”
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays.
“We feel that the good Lord gave us Sundays to have a day off, and we’re going to take it,” Handy said.
Stop by Flamingo Porch for a shopping experience that will make you a regular visitor. The shop is easy to find – it’s the one with the pink flamingo out front.
Handy has worked many jobs in her lifetime, from working in a department store as a teenager to selling insurance to managing a carpet store, but she has found her passion in Flamingo Porch.
“If you love what you do, you don’t have to work a day in your life,” she said. “I feel very blessed. I’m very proud of my store.”
For more information, call 843-651-9570 or like “Flamingo Porch” on Facebook.
