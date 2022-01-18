Horry County’s industry recruitment agency celebrated a stronger-than-expected 2021 last week and offered an optimistic forecast for the coming year.
Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. (EDC) President Sandy Davis told business leaders at the EDC’s annual meeting Friday that she worried how COVID-19 would impact business and tourism on the Grand Strand. However, she said the region has persevered over the last two years.
“While COVID has slowed companies from making moves, it did not stop,” she said, pointing out that the EDC announced more than 100 jobs and $11.5 million in private capital investment since the pandemic began. “Those numbers are not the same throughout the state, and Horry County is being recognized as a leader in economic development.”
Davis highlighted how local manufacturers made personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic and how business leaders shared information about healthcare programs for employees and financial assistance. Some companies even thrived.
“Businesses who were struggling before the pandemic had some of their best years ever,” she said.
Working with state and local governments, the EDC offers incentives such as tax breaks and grants to companies looking relocate to Horry County or expand their existing operations here. With some businesses unable to visit the county’s industrial sites because of the pandemic, Davis said the S.C. Department of Commerce provided grants for video presentations of the area’s available land and infrastructure.
Davis said her office is now working on 32 projects.
Despite the agency’s recent successes, the EDC has been hamstrung in its efforts because of a lack of available buildings suitable for industry.
“I am positive that if we had more available buildings, our announcements would have been even higher, regardless of COVID,” Davis said.
But the county is making progress in that area.
A former mill site near Conway has become the Ascott Valley industrial park, which is expected to be finished next month. Nine of the park’s 13 lots have been sold, another is under contract and there are letters of intent signed for the final three.
The Cool Springs Business Park near Aynor houses PTR Industries, which recently agreed to expand its staff. Another section of the park has also been sold and a third company is expected to close on land there this month.
At the Loris Industrial Park, a vacant 50,000-square-foot building is now occupied by Wild West, an apparel business that moved there last year. Another company is expected to purchase nine acres in the Loris park in February.
In North Myrtle Beach, a privately-owned industrial park off Water Tower Road has generated strong interest, Davis said. One company is under contract to build there and negotiations are underway for a second.
For the first time, she said, the EDC is close to securing projects for each area of the county.
“That, to us, is huge,” she said.
During last week's meeting, EDC leaders encouraged their business members to collaborate with them on industry recruitment.
“Every one of us sees the need to diversify our economy,” said HTC President Mike Hagg, who chairs the EDC’s board of directors. “My challenge to you is, ‘What are you doing to assist that?’ … When businesses are coming here, talking about locating here, what are we saying to them? I’ve been in conversations where locally we talk more about the things that are wrong around here than we do the things that are right. And unfortunately, when we do that, there’s people that are looking at the area and listening to that saying, ‘Did you hear those people aren’t even happy where they’re at?’ Well, I for one am happy that I live here. I’m happy that I do business here.”
