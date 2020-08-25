From the glacial arctic tundra to a hot lava volcano, stepping into DinoLand Café is a trip to another world and a dining experience you won’t find anywhere else.
The wild eatery offers guests a “family adventure.” Marvel at life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, firey dragons, a talking tree, an Ice Age mammoth and more while enjoying full-service dining.
The creatures roar to life with realistic sound effects and tower over diners small and tall.
Owner George Ghazaryan treats all of his customers as if they were family members.
The businessman owns two Grand Strand restaurants, Angus Steakhouse and Seafood in Myrtle Beach and Crab Daddy’s in Murrells Inlet, and he applies the same philosophy at both eateries. He will carry on the tradition at his newest venture.
“It makes you happy because you made those people happy,” Ghazaryan said. “Give something from your heart. You don’t have to known the guy to give him a good meal. They’re here to celebrate. They’re here to eat and have a good time. We want them to remember this as one of their good memories.”
DinoLand Café officially opened to the public on Aug. 24.
The menu features a variety of themed entrees, drinks and desserts, including Lava Mountain Ribs, the Flaming Burger, Sizzling Dinosaur Steak and a Dinosaur Egg dessert.
Ghazararyan said DinoLand Café offers an affordable, fun family experience. He wants guests to enjoy the atmosphere while learning more about the creatures.
The restaurant provides a “clean, safe environment” and plenty of space for birthday parties, school functions or other family-friendly outings.
DinoLand Café is at 1012 S. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 843-492-0999, visit www.dinolandcafe.com and follow “DinoLand Café” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.