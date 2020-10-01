Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in October, you can enjoy the delicious Rodizio experience of Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse North Myrtle Beach at a special price, all while giving back to four local charities.
The $27.95 dining special includes the full salad bar as well as tableside meat service.
10 percent of all proceeds from this meal deal will go to Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center, Teen Angel, Little River Rotary Club, and Sea Haven.
Charlotte Bruton, marketing director for Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, said the restaurant planned to offer a dining special during the month of October and chose to give back locally to support organizations that have been affected financially due to COVID-19.
“We realize how bad charities are being hit because of COVID-19,” Bruton said. “We decided it was time to do our part and give back. These are excellent organizations that really provide a lot of assistance across the county.”
Often, these organizations rely on festivals, auctions and other in-person events in order to raise the necessary funds for operating costs. Many of these events have been canceled and not rescheduled this year.
The chosen charities help a wide range of people in our area.
Teen Angel assists homeless North Myrtle Beach High School students by providing “the little luxuries of teenage life.” Sea Haven is a 24/7 crisis center for youth ages 13-17. The organization also operates Project Lighthouse for youth ages 18-24.
“Kids have been impacted a lot by this pandemic,” Bruton said.
Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center assists local military veterans with job placement, filing claims, financial assistance and shelter for those who are homeless.
The Little River Rotary Club assists with service projects and fundraising for a variety of local groups.
“We are grateful that Rioz can be a part of this,” Bruton said. “This is a great opportunity for us and for the community to give back.”
The team at Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse has taken many steps to ensure a comfortable and safe dining experience at both restaurant locations.
“We’ve tried to make sure every guest that comes in the door feels safe,” Bruton said.
Sanitizing stations are positioned around the restaurant. Guests are asked to wear face coverings inside the restaurant until they are seated at their table. Disposable gloves are provided and required for all guests at the salad bar.
The restaurant has added new to-go options for those not comfortable with dining in.
“We have made our style of cooking available for enjoyment at home and at the restaurant,” Bruton said.
Rioz is now booking for holiday parties, with private rooms available at both restaurant locations. The eatery will be open at noon at both locations for Thanksgiving and will also offer takeout platters featuring turkey, dressing and other traditional sides.
Rioz will be offering a Black Friday gift card sale. Customers who purchase $100 in gift cards will receive an additional $30 gift card.
“We are gearing up for a busy holiday season,” Bruton said.
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse is at 1315 Hwy. 17 N. in North Myrtle Beach and 2920 Hollywood Drive in Myrtle Beach.
For more information, visit www.rioz.com.
