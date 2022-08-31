The culinary world of Myrtle Beach will be on full display in a new reality show set to come out later this year.
“Chef Swap at The Beach,” a competition series on the Cooking Channel, will highlight the talents of chefs across the Grand Strand. The show will also showcase the various dining experiences visitors can have at local restaurants.
“The culinary experiences are just like The Beach – full of flavor, welcoming and ready for any craving,” Visit Myrtle Beach President Karen Riordan said in a news release Monday.
The show will feature a dozen local restaurants, including Conway’s Bonfire – A Smokin’ Taqueria, Bistro 217 in Pawleys Island and several Myrtle Beach establishments such as Hook & Barrel, Tidal Creek Brewhouse and Winna’s Kitchen.
Chefs will be taken out of their kitchens and “swapped” into a new one. The chefs will not know which kitchen they will be in or what they will be preparing. However, they will be allowed to take one ingredient with them.
They will then prepare a dish that will be evaluated by a panel of judges.
Chef Amanda Freitag will be one of the judges as well as the show’s host. Freitag has been a judge on numerous cooking shows such as Food Network’s “Chopped” and has appeared on “Iron Chef America” and “Next Iron Chef.”
“The chefs in Myrtle Beach really know how to rock their kitchens and bring the heat when it comes to creating new dishes that drive flavors up a notch,” Freitag said in the release.
Chef pairings and menu categories will be revealed in each episode, so fans will have to watch to see how it all plays out.
She added that the show combines the pressure of cooking in someone else’s kitchen with the suspense of high-stakes competition.
“Every episode is filled with fast-paced, heart-tugging drama,” Freitag said.
Joining Freitag as judges are Johanna Wilson Jones, a Myrtle Beach-based food writer, and Dylan Foster, a chef and owner of Two Sons Seafood in Murrells Inlet.
Together, the three will select the winning chef and dish for each episode.
Jones said working with Freitag was like working with a “culinary mom.”
“She gives you constructive criticism, but it’s done with sweetness,” Jones said.
While the Grand Strand’s 60 miles of beaches are a crown the area wears well, Jones said this show can raise the profile of the community as a dining destination.
“With this show, I think we will be able to elevate the fact that just like New York City, just like Charleston, South Carolina, Myrtle Beach can compete with the best and we have some of the most extraordinary talent around,” she said. “We have the attractions and the beach, but hey, if you want great culinary, if you want a taste of fine dining or casual, we have it here.”
Jones hopes the show shines a light on areas that don’t typically receive the spotlight, and she added that it’s important to showcase the “diversity and smorgasbord of culinary gems” throughout the area.
“We have so much here,” she said. “I don’t think some people outside of here realize how wonderful our culinary offers are. There are hidden gems and then there are places that are well known, like Bistro 217.”
Marlane White, communications manager for Visit Myrtle Beach, said the winner of the show will receive a custom-made “Chef Swap” cooking knife, which will be made locally.
Visit Myrtle Beach partnered with The WorkShop Content Studios to develop the series.
“Partnering with The Workshop Content Studios and Amanda Freitag along with our resident culinary experts Johanna and Dylan to bring The Beach to a new audience is integral to our efforts in showcasing the Grand Strand’s exciting restaurant scene,” Riordan said.
The half-hour show will air on the Cooking Channel at 7 p.m. every Saturday, starting Oct. 1. The show will run for six episodes.
For more information about “Chef Swap at The Beach,” including behind-the-scenes show photos, featured restaurant locations, chef tips and more, visit www.chefswap.com.
Amazing how two of the restaurants on the show have political hooks
