A new cooking show will challenge a dozen Grand Strand area restaurants as chefs from each restaurant will be "swapped" into a kitchen, not knowing the kitchen they'll be entering. "Chef Swap at The Beach" will be hosted by Chef Amanda Freitag, who will also act as a judge. The show will feature two other judges - Johanna Wilson Jones, a Myrtle Beach-based food writer, and Dylan Foster, chef and owner of Two Sons Seafood in Murrels Inlet. The show airs Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. EST on the Cooking Channel and will run for six episodes. Photo courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach.