Conway Medical Center plans to convert the Conway Office Depot into a primary care office, the healthcare provider confirmed Tuesday.
CMC is acquiring the 15,000-square-foot space near Walmart and aims to open an office there by the spring of 2023.
“As part of our commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare services to all of Horry County, we are excited to bring the convenience of care to this part of Conway,” CMC spokeswoman Allyson Floyd said in a prepared statement.“After renovations, CMC will offer primary care and other healthcare services in the space.”
Located in the Gateway Plaza II strip mall on Church Street, Conway's Office Depot is still open, though not for long.
The business is advertising a closing sale, and a sign on the store says items can be up to 50% off.
The store is scheduled to close on Sept. 3, said Shera Bishop, an Office Depot communications manager, in an email.
