This is what Burn Boot Camp is not: “It’s not about comparing yourself to someone else,” says Allison Pavone, who with her husband Michael owns the new Carolina Forest franchise.
“It’s not a typical gym that’s about six-pack abs and how much you can lift.
“It’s not about walking in, working out and walking out.”
This is what Burn Boot Camp is, Pavone, a certified health coach says: “It’s about women being the best version of themselves.
“It’s not just a gym, it’s about empathy and sympathy. It’s for women of any shape, any size, any age.”
Burn Boot Camp is opening early to mid-November at 2000 Oakheart Road in Carolina Forest. It’ll be the only one in the area, and joins 238 others in 36 states.
For lots of information, visit https://burnbootcamp.com/locations/myrtle-beach-sc/ or on Facebook, Burn Boot Camp – Myrtle Beach or Burn Boot Camp Myrtle Beach SC on Instagram.
The phone number is 1-919-324-4686.
At 5 a.m. and 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. during the week, men are welcome, as they are at Saturday camps, but the rest of the camps are for women only.
Most of the camps include free child watch for children from eight weeks to 13 years old.
The Pavone family, which includes three children, moved to Carolina Forest from Raleigh, North Carolina.
A paralegal for more than 20 years, Allison Pavone was a member of a Burn Boot Camp in North Carolina, and has driven to the one in Wilmington to exercise while waiting for her own to open here.
Personal trainers will help women who need modifications to their program because of specific issues that may prevent them from doing typical exercises.
There is exercise equipment such as medicine balls, pull-up rigs, terra cores and Bosu balls, but there are no machines.
“You are the machine,” Pavone says.
“As women, we are always struggling with confidence, and we’re always questioning ourselves,” she says. “Burn takes us out of our comfort zone and empowers, inspires and motivates women to be the best version of themselves.”
The first 30 days of the camp is free, so potential clients can see if they like it enough to join.
Nutritional guidance will be available for those who want it, and trainers will ask about specific goals.
Some women may want to lose weight, others may want to become physically stronger.
“When you push yourself to the next level physically, it challenges you mentally,” Pavone says. “Burn helps women change their lifestyles and create better ones.
“And, you’ll look forward to seeing your burn sisters and making some of the best friendships you’ve ever had.”
