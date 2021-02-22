Bryce Holsinger enjoys doing taxes.
“It’s like a puzzle,” he said.
As the owner of BIG Accounting & Tax Services in Murrells Inlet, Holsinger works with small business owners and independent contractors to help them with tax preparation and planning, payroll, bookkeeping, applying for relief grants and more.
“We’re a one-stop shop for all their business and accounting needs,” he said. “We take care of it all so you don’t have to hire three or four different people.”
Holsinger’s father owned an accounting firm in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Holsinger worked with his father there, specializing in mergers and acquisitions.
A graduate of the University of Richmond in Virginia, Holsinger has been in accounting since the age of 21.
“I’ve always liked doing this,” he said.
He moved to Myrtle Beach in 2001 and founded BIG Accounting & Tax Services eight years ago.
“I much more like the weather and lifestyle here,” Holsinger said, though he’s still a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Tax season officially kicked off on Feb. 12 and runs through April 15, but BIG Accounting & Tax Services is open year-round. Holsinger and his team take continuing education classes each year to stay on top of changes in tax law and other financial planning topics.
In 2020 and 2021, the BIG Tax team assisted many small business owners with applying for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and COVID relief grants.
“I was researching and reading things all hours of the day,” Holsinger said. “It was a really busy year.”
This tax season, Holsinger’s team is ready to assist you with your return.
“We can keep you out of trouble and get you the most bang for your buck,” the business owner said. “Penalties are very high if you do something wrong. When you work with us, you’ll know your taxes are done right and someone will back you on them.”
For those who did not yet receive a stimulus check, BIG Tax & Accounting wants you to know that you can receive that money through your tax return.
“It’s not money that’s gone,” Holsinger said. “It’s not taxable but we want to make sure all of our clients receive that money.”
While tax deadlines were extended in 2020, April 15 is the deadline for filing in 2021.
“It will be really busy now through April 15,” the business owner said.
While he works later evenings and weekends during tax season, Holsinger often takes Fridays off in the summer to spend more time with his five children.
“I’m a real family man,” he said. “I have five kids ranging from 3 to 16 years old. I’m really active in their lives. That’s important to me. I never miss a game or event. I work when needed but I’m always there for my family.”
BIG Tax & Accounting has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. For many clients, visiting with Holsinger is the only venture out of their home.
“They know their finances are important,” he said.
Meeting with clients is Holsinger’s favorite part of his job.
“I love interacting with different people. I enjoy joking around with people,” he said. “I’m not as straight-laced as some accountants. I’m laid back and accessible.”
Holsinger’s client base encompasses all of Horry and Georgetown counties, from Carolina Forest to DeBordieu and every place in between.
In addition to Holsinger, the BIG Tax team includes Robert Hannah, who specializes in tax returns, and Holly Hughes, the BIG Tax office manager who assists clients with bookkeeping and payroll.
“Holly’s worked here 3-4 years. She does a fantastic job,” Holsinger said. “People know they can count on her to get everything done in a timely fashion.”
The BIG Tax team has offered guidance to many business owners who are just beginning their ventures, assisting with licensing and retail number information.
“We continue to work with them or teach them what they need to do,” Holsinger said. “It’s a good service for people who are new to business.”
BIG Accounting & Tax Services has been recognized by local television viewers and newspaper subscribers as the “Best Accountant “and “Best Tax Provider” on the beach.
“We have good word of mouth with clients,” Holsinger said. “We are grateful for that.”
BIG Accounting & Tax Services is at 671 Jamestowne Drive, Suite 204, in Murrells Inlet. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
“Call us and make an appointment,” Holsinger said. “We answer the phone. I get back to everybody.”
There is no charge for your first meeting with Holsinger and his team.
Call 843-947-0262 or visit BIGtaxservices.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.