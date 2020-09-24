A Myrtle Beach bar has lost its alcohol license.
The Rum Bar, more commonly known as Barnacle Bill's, lost the license effective Thursday, according to a statement from the S.C. Dept. of Revenue.
"As of today SCDOR has ordered the revocation of all ABL licenses for The Rum Bar in Myrtle Beach," the department said in its statement.
"SCDOR sought renovation of that license because The Rum Bar hindered a SLED inspection," the department said.
DOR said the order was sent out Thursday because Barnacle Bill's did not request a contested case hearing within 30 days.
According to a recent Facebook post from Barnacle Bill's, the bar is closed due to repairs and they hope to reopen in a few days.
Barnacle Bill's could not immediately be reached for comment.
