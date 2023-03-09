As Conway leaders move toward a decision to bring back paid parking downtown, business owners have expressed mixed feelings about the potential change.

Conway staff and council recently discussed the possibility of installing meters for on-street parking during the city’s recent budget retreat in Aiken. City staff proposes spending $250,000 on 500 meters.

“Our opinion as store owners is to not even consider parking meters for the simple reason that you’re running off customers…” said Tracy Pickens, owner of Haberdashery. Pickens said some customers may spend two to three hours being fitted in his store.

The Haberdashery has been on Fourth Avenue for 17 years, and Pickens said there has never been a parking problem in Conway.

“There’s a walking problem,” he said. “We don’t want to limit customers parking in the shopping district, and that’s what would happen.”

Multiple store owners have said some business owners currently park in front of their own businesses all day in the current two-hour parking spaces.

Pickens said downtown needs a police presence to mark tires and write tickets for those who abuse the two-hour parking rule.

Last week, city administrator Adam Emrick said chalking tires is becoming an unfavorable practice. It’s unclear at this time if there will be a bigger police presence to managing ticket writing, city officials said.

Sherrie Cannon, owner of Closet Envy on Laurel Street, said she thinks people may not be aware of the public parking lots in the city.

“Customers and business owners have told me that there isn’t enough parking downtown and I agree with that to a point,” she said. “However, I don’t think the public parking areas are being utilized as much as they could be.”

The city has roughly seven public parking lots downtown that are free and people can park in all day. If city council decides to move forward with paid parking, these public lots could continue to be free to park in.