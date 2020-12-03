One chimney!
That’s all that was left of Jennifer Hucks’ home after a fire raced through it early on Thanksgiving morning.
Hucks, owner of the former Jenn’s Southern Threadz in Downtown Conway, was spending the night at her parents’ home with her two children, 12 and 2-years-old, after helping her mom prepare their Thanksgiving meal when she got the upsetting call.
Horry County Fire Rescue says they got the call at shortly after 1 a.m., headed to the site and found it fully involved. The Loris Fire Department assisted in the call.
The former business owner said she doesn’t know what caused the fire, and fire officials have told her they’ve closed the investigation because the damage is too great to find the cause.
“There’s no house there. There’s nothing but a chimney,” Hucks said Monday.
She pointed out that the house was a log cabin, so it was all wood, and it apparently burned easily.
Hucks and her children had lived in the house on Watts Road for about one year and she had only recently completed its remodeling. The cabin backed up to her family’s farm, but her parents don’t live on the farm. They live in Galivants Ferry.
“I mean it’s devastating…I can’t even describe how I felt. It’s horrible,” she said.
Being very fond of Hucks, the Downtown Conway business community sprang into action when its members learned about the fire.
Downtown Conway property owner Lisa Parrish refuses to take credit for starting a drive to help Hucks, but she concedes that she made a couple of phone calls.
“I know she would give you the shirt off her back. I thought area merchants might want to help,” she said.
Parrish said Hucks is at her mom’s house now trying to clean out a place where she can stay temporarily.
“As you can imagine trying to get ahold of an insurance company on Thanksgiving Day would be impossible,” she said. “It might be she has good insurance, but until that time she has an immediate need and I wanted to help her…”
One of her first calls was to Lisa Abshire at Southern Roots Boutique, who along with her co-owner Halee Bowers, wanted to help. They kicked things off by selling some clothes for Hucks at cost, “so that was a big donation in itself. We saw a need and just tried to help,” Parrish said.
Abshire wasted no time in sounding the alarm to area merchants, who, she says, have been more than generous.
”I think everybody has been very responsive, very caring and in trying to help and in trying to express concerns to her. Conway has a lot of good-hearted people. We have to protect our own,” Abshire said.
So far, donations have included clothes for Hucks and her children, gift cards for restaurant meals, shoes and cash.
Abshire said over the recent busy-shopping weekend she put a jug on her counter, along with a picture of what’s left of Hucks’ home and in two days she collected $150.
But there’s more to come and more opportunities for people to help.
Taylor Richardson, who works at the Haberdashery, has agreed to volunteer her time and talent. Richardson, a softball star at Conway High School and now “master recording artist” is planning to hold a benefit concert for Hucks. Abshire said they’re looking now for a COVID-19 friendly venue for two bands, one of them Richardson’s band.
Richardson’s first recording, Carolina Weekend, a “country and old southern-rock type” song has exploded on the music scene. This weekend, she and Abshire are headed to Nashville, Tenn., for Richardson to record two more songs.
Also, Rivertown Riders are planning a motorcycle run to end at the concert’s site.
Abshire said Hucks’ house was still smoldering Sunday.
“Jen’s a good friend of mine, and I met her through Downtown. I used to shop in her store and then she shopped in my store until this happened…I’m all about helping people in need,” she said.
Abshire says she has been most impressed with the response so far.
Hucks says she will be forever grateful for the community’s help, acknowledging that her need is big.
“I mean the whole house burnt down,” she said.
And about what the community has done for her so far, she said, “I think that’s awesome. I was a part of Downtown Conway for six years, so we’re always a family. I think downtown is a strong community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.