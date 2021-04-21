Both the city of Conway and unincorporated parts of Horry County have issued a burn ban as of Wednesday morning, officials announced.
"Due to current weather conditions, Horry County Government has initiated an outdoor burning ban effective immediately for the unincorporated areas of Horry County," the release said. The county's burn ban is effective until further notice.
According to the county, with the low relative humidity and windy conditions forecasted for today, there is an "extreme fire danger," which is why the ban has been put in place. The county noted that "any and all outdoor burning, included permitted burns, are strictly prohibited." Anyone that is involved in any "open burning" would be in "violation of the law."
Conway's burn ban will last through Thursday, said city spokesperson Brooke Holden.
"The alert is being issued to discourage you from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire," Holden said in an email Wednesday." The weather forecast statewide over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly."
