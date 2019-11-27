The community is invited to enjoy the 42nd annual Bucksport Thanksgiving Parade, taking place on Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m.
The parade will begin in front of the James R. Frazier Community Center.
“My son will be here from Fort Lee, and lots of other people from far away… this is a real big thing,” said one of the organizers, Lindell Sherman.
Long considered one of the biggest social events in Bucksport, the parade draws together a majority of the residents of this close-knit community to participate in and enjoy the parade that day.
Sponsors are providing a pig to serve barbecue, as well as some kids activities and other surprises throughout the day.
“We have great participation from the community,” Sherman said.
The planning committee says their parade Grand Marshal this year is going to be kept a surprise until that day.
There will also be clowns, beauty queens, vendors selling their wares, a DJ spinning tunes and some fun contests for the kids.
Lee Sherman, who helps his wife Dorothy Sherman in the planning of the event, said that they have people come back to the area from Virginia, New York, Florida, and all over the state just to see the parade and reconnect with old friends.
“I tell you it’s amazing, I’m so thankful. It’s a light for our community that shines bright,” Lee Sherman said.
Other members of the parade committee are Shonda Wilson, Estelle Robinson, and Jannett Aklin.
In all these years, Sherman said they have never had to cancel the parade.
“I just pray the weather holds, we always have a great time,” he said.
Those participating are encouraged to come early, as Sherman said traffic frequently backs up for miles in the area.
Lindell said that the local businesses have come together and they are finalizing their list of sponsors at this time.
