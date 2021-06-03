Bruce-Michael William Dutko
Bruce-Michael William Dutko, 65, passed away May 27 at his home.
Born on Oct. 22, 1955 in Good Sam, N.Y., he was the son of the late John Dutko and the late Margaret Harold Dutko. Mr. Dutko worked in the parts department of Ruscon Truck Company until age 55 because of a heart condition.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Polhemus Dutko of the home; son, James-Michael John Dutko of Conway; and brother, Brian Dutko of Maine.
No services are planned.
Please sign Mr. Dutko’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
