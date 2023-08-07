It’s been nearly nine years since a collision claimed the lives of two hometown boys, but Loris hasn’t forgotten. And now there will be a more-permanent reminder of the young men who perished before their prime due to a drunk driver.
A crowd of about 50 friends and family members gathered near a busy intersection at Daisy Crossroads about four miles outside Loris on Monday morning to christen the Christopher and Miles Waddell Memorial Intersection.
Green and white state road signs were unveiled. A joint resolution of the South Carolina Senate and House honoring the brothers was read by Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson. Traffic streamed by as speakers projected over the din, and talked about the Waddell brothers.
State Rep. Kevin Hardee, who helped shepherd the memorial designation through the legislature, said he has attended and attended to multiple memorial dedications over the years.
“I’ve never had the outpouring of love like I’ve seen for these two men,” he said, adding everyone he spoke to had nice things to say about the Waddell boys.
Miles Waddell was an honor student at Loris High School and loved football. He volunteered with the Loris Parks and Recreation Department.
Christopher Waddell worked part-time for the City of Loris, and was going to school to become a nurse. He planned to give his fiancee a ring.
The brothers were ages 26 and 17, respectively, when they went Christmas shopping on Dec. 22, 2014, and never made it back.
The pair, who were driving home in separate cars, were killed in a collision on Red Bluff Road with Craig Austin Livingston, who is serving 20 years after he was sentenced in 2016. Prosecutors said Livingston’s blood alcohol content was .18 when tested three hours after the crash, and may have been as high as .25 when he crossed a double-yellow line, precipitating the collisions.
But there was no mention of Livingston at the ceremony, which focused on the brothers, their potential, and their love of God, family and community.
The boys’ father, Tommy Waddell, said that the naming of the intersection is a “wonderful” way to memorialize his sons, and joined other family members in thanking Hardee and Horry County Council Member Mark Causey for their efforts in obtaining the designation. He said he’ll never forget his two lost sons, noting he “thanks the Lord for them every day."
“It’s very important,” Donnie Gore, Christopher's and Miles’ stepfather, told the gathering when discussing the intersection dedication. “We hope it will be not only a remembrance to Christopher and Miles, but it will allow us all time to reflect on how short life can be.
“You have to be ready,” Gore said, speaking of the need to prepare to meet your maker. “They (Christopher and Miles) were ready."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.