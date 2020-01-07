A broadcasting company is suing Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner after he failed to pay thousands for advertising, according to court records.
Sinclair Communications, LLC, the parent company of WPDE-TV, filed the suit Dec. 31 in the Horry County Court of Common Pleas. The chairman and Johnny Gardner Law Group, P.A., are named as defendants.
In April 2014, the law firm applied to receive advertising services.
Gardner signed a credit application, according to court records, executing a personal guarantee.
"The failure of the defendant Johnny Gardner to make payment under the personal guaranty constitutes a breach of contract," the complaint said.
The filing said that from Feb. 1-Oct. 31 of 2018, the company rendered advertising services to the firm valued at $5,000, which the defendant has not paid.
“Despite demands sent by Sinclair Communications, LLC and its attorneys, Johnny Gardner Law Group, P.A. has failed and refused to pay the balance due for advertising services sold and delivered,” an affidavit stated.
In addition to the $5,000 it said is owed, the company is seeking interest, legal costs and attorney fees.
A general manager for WPDE-TV said he was unaware of the suit and could not comment.
A spokesperson for Sinclair Broadcast Group could not immediately be reached.
Gardner said Tuesday that he hadn’t been served the lawsuit yet, but was notified of the suit through a phone call.
He noted that his firm has been restructured and is now Gardner-Bouchette Law.
Gardner said he believes the debt has already been taken care of. If the debt is owed, he said, the bills will be paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.