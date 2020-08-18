Case Brittain was victorious in Tuesday's Republican primary election in a race to represent the Myrtle Beach area in the S.C. House of Representatives, according to unofficial election results.
Brittain, a criminal defense attorney, squared off against former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride, who has also served on city council, with both candidates vying for the District 107 seat vacated by Alan Clemmons.
Brittain described the victory as a “relief,” but he acknowledged “there’s still some work to be done.”
“I want to roll my sleeves up and get to work,” he said, adding he hopes to be able to represent the people come November. “Let’s get House seat 107.”
If elected, he wants to focus on education.
“I think with education, you provide the tools for future generations so when they come to the tough decisions in life, they'll be able to make the right decisions,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure our teachers get paid and that we give the tools to our students so they can achieve great things.”
Referencing his opponent’s top priority, he also hopes to hone in on public safety as an elected official.
The state Election Commission website reports Brittain notching 1,980 votes and McBride securing 832.
Clemmons abruptly resigned in July, barely a month after defeating Brittain in the June 9 Republican primary. He faced no opposition heading into November’s general election. In that race, Clemmons received 3,272 votes and Brittain garnered 2,264.
The winner of Tuesday’s primary is set to face Democrat Tony Cahill and Will Dettmering, who is running as a Libertarian, in the November general election.
McBride conceded the race shortly after 8 p.m.
“I appreciate those who came out, those who took time, came out to vote today, but hey, the people have spoken and I don’t think that the public safety message was the right one,” he said in a Facebook Live video Tuesday night. “I still have my faith, I know what’s important and God lifts those and puts those in place for a reason. So unless something really changes that I’m not seeing at this point, it’s not my night.”
He wished Brittain "the best."
“More important even than that, I think it’s probably fair to congratulate his group,” McBride said. “His group out of Columbia. This was my fifth beating by that group. The ‘05 mayor’s race, the ‘09 mayor’s race, the council race in '15, the mayor’s race in ‘17 and now this House seat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.