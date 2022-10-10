Not only does Loris High’s new inflatable tunnel bring energy to the field, it gives the school's athletic program an identity.

Hitting the field on Friday nights for this year’s football team is that much more exciting, thanks to Shorty’s Grill in Loris donating an inflatable tunnel, which links to a 25-foot-tall inflatable helmet.

“It adds energy to Friday night and to see the kids, when they ran through it and [were] taking the field, I got chill bumps,” said Greg Mance, Loris head football coach.

Shorty’s Grill in downtown Loris is considered a pillar in the community, having been there for more than four decades.

Manager Nick Conner, whose family has owned the longtime restaurant since it started, said the tunnel was donated after he saw some years of low energy at the school’s games.

“Football is a big part of the community in Loris," adding there was low energy and attendance for several years.

He credits some new-found energy to LHS principal Jimmy McCullough and the new artificial turf field. The LHS football team (6-1) has also seen a better year this year compared to last.

On top of that, Conner has a special love for Loris football. He and two of his sons have all played football for the school.

“I was asked to be the waterboy at Loris High School when I was five years old,” Conner said. “So I was the waterboy until I was old enough to play on JV and varsity. Loris football has been a part of my life since I was a little kid, man, since I was five.”

The inflatable 15-foot-long tunnel and helmet was presented to the football team on homecoming.

“They were ecstatic,” Conner said. “They put in a lot of work out there. I just wanted to do something for them, something to get them excited before the games, something to let them know that our community’s behind them and we appreciate the hard work that they put out there in the summertime” during practice.

And it was an upgrade from the banner the team previously ran through. The helmet can be removed and the tunnel by itself can be used for other sporting events.