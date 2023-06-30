At the sound of Myrtle Beach distillery grain being poured into a trough, over a dozen bovine and pigs rush across Tabor City farmland to get a taste of delicious, beer-soaked feed.
An audible “mooooooo” rings out, calling over a dozen bovines of various sizes across the grass and mud plains of the Gore Ranch where 455 Farms operates. The livestock is on its way to where delicious distillers grain feed lies.
“They love it,” said Lori Gore, breeder at 455 Farms. “We also feed it to our chickens, who love it as well.”
Every week since last spring, farmers from 455 Farms in Tabor City travel a little under an hour to Myrtle Beach once a week to pick up one, sometimes two, 300-gallon sized tote of distillery grain from Grand Strand Brewing Company in Myrtle Beach.
The brewery offers it for free so the farmers can take it back and provide the feed for over 100 bulls as well as their kunekune pigs and egg-laying chickens.
Gore said she was unsure but skeptical of whether the cows and other animals felt any impacts from the beer-fermented feed, but said whatever was in it, the animals clearly loved it.
“It’s an incredible help to us because of rising costs of feed over the last three years, it’s incredibly helpful for them in growing and cutting their costs essentially,” Gore said. “...We take it back and then shovel by shovel mix that into their feed troughs. And the cows just love it, they come running when they know that it’s feed time.”
Gore said the distillery grain they use is typically picked up every Wednesday and fed to the bulls in their registered herd made of cattle bred for genetics, which they use to sell to other ranchers looking to breed with their cattle.
After the cattle get their first taste of the grain, the ranch’s kunekune, or “fat and round” in Maori, pigs serve as the cleanup crews for the feed that gets leftover or spilled onto the ground, Gore said.
The pigs on the farm are a breed with upturned snouts that allow them to graze on grass without creating large holes in the ground. The breed is easily domesticated to the point that they don’t need to be fenced in, the farmers said.
The pigs work to clean up after the cows when they finish digesting food, eating and cleaning up their excrement, which in turn keeps the fly population down and bothering other animals less.
“They get pregnant every four months, as well as getting pregnant while nursing,” Gore said.
Each mother pig, or sow, on the farm was nursing roughly three piglets at a time, and willingly shared their milk with piglets with other litters as well.
“They’re very motherly animals, and very much like dogs,” Gore said.
Each of the pigs have a name and unique personality, especially the mother pigs, like Charlotte and Ginger.
Charlotte, named after the eponymous character from the kid’s novel Charlotte’s Web, can perform tricks like sitting on command, open push gates on her own and even sneakily push over buckets of distillers grain when her owners aren’t looking to snack.
Ginger doesn’t follow too far behind Charlotte on the feisty scale, hustling past her much larger bovine brethren on the farm to get her filling of grain feed as well. She’s named Ginger because of her red fur, which many of her piglets inherit.
“Every animal on the farm has a story,” Gore said.
America, also known by his cow tag H8000, is the largest of the Angus bulls, and was at his thinnest due to not eating as much while the females of his herd were in heat.
Despite his immense stature over many of the other farm animals, Gore said he’s actually one of the more docile animals, especially compared to the pigs.
“Charlotte, Ginger and the piglets will often boss them around,” Gore said.
Cattle 1882 is an embryo-born cow, placed inside her mother’s womb as an egg after being grown in a petri dish and inseminated artificially.
Gore said the relationship between 455 Farms and Grand Strand Brewing Company started over a year ago at a farmer’s market when the farmers were approached by the Myrtle Beach brewers for help disposing of their post-distillery grain.
“We just had to get rid of it because we had no room for it in the brewery, said Christophe Perdu, Head Brewer at Grand Strand Brewing Company. “We just want the sugar water that is made from mixing it with the grains.”
Perdu said the grain they donate to 455 Farms contains proteins, starches and carbohydrates that are beneficial to livestock animals.
“We essentially make a grain tea, where we have barley, oats, and wheat, and take all of the sugar out,” Perdu said. “…It’s surprisingly good.”
Grand Strand Brewing Company also donates distillers grain for animal feed to Nobles Beef and Livestock in Aynor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.