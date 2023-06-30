At the sound of Myrtle Beach distillery grain being poured into a trough, over a dozen bovine and pigs rush across Tabor City farmland to get a taste of delicious, beer-soaked feed.

An audible “mooooooo” rings out, calling over a dozen bovines of various sizes across the grass and mud plains of the Gore Ranch where 455 Farms operates. The livestock is on its way to where delicious distillers grain feed lies.

“They love it,” said Lori Gore, breeder at 455 Farms. “We also feed it to our chickens, who love it as well.”

Every week since last spring, farmers from 455 Farms in Tabor City travel a little under an hour to Myrtle Beach once a week to pick up one, sometimes two, 300-gallon sized tote of distillery grain from Grand Strand Brewing Company in Myrtle Beach.

The brewery offers it for free so the farmers can take it back and provide the feed for over 100 bulls as well as their kunekune pigs and egg-laying chickens.

Gore said she was unsure but skeptical of whether the cows and other animals felt any impacts from the beer-fermented feed, but said whatever was in it, the animals clearly loved it.

“It’s an incredible help to us because of rising costs of feed over the last three years, it’s incredibly helpful for them in growing and cutting their costs essentially,” Gore said. “...We take it back and then shovel by shovel mix that into their feed troughs. And the cows just love it, they come running when they know that it’s feed time.”

Gore said the distillery grain they use is typically picked up every Wednesday and fed to the bulls in their registered herd made of cattle bred for genetics, which they use to sell to other ranchers looking to breed with their cattle.

After the cattle get their first taste of the grain, the ranch’s kunekune, or “fat and round” in Maori, pigs serve as the cleanup crews for the feed that gets leftover or spilled onto the ground, Gore said.

The pigs on the farm are a breed with upturned snouts that allow them to graze on grass without creating large holes in the ground. The breed is easily domesticated to the point that they don’t need to be fenced in, the farmers said.