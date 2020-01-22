Colton Brant was the winner of the first preliminary round of Create! Conway’s Muse on the Waccamaw songwriting contest Saturday at Shine Café in Conway.
Sponsored by Southern Harmony Recording Studio, Conway Glass, Studio Kook, Shine Café, Good Day Café and Borgata Bar and Grill, the contest hopes to showcase the best local and regional songwriting talent.
There are three preliminary elimination rounds left, and the winner of the final contest between the four finalists will win an eight-hour recording session at Southern Harmony Recording Studio in Florence, a set at the Live Oak Art and Music Festival, a featured set in the Cherry Grove House Concert Series at Studio Kook and a blown-glass trophy from Conway Glass.
Fans of the Carolina Opry may recall Brant performing there between 2013-2017 as Colton Cason.
He began playing instruments in middle school, and has played the trumpet and bass and acoustic guitars. Brant said he didn’t really begin singing until college where he developed a love for jazz music and the stylings of Nat King Cole, Michael Buble and Sinatra.
He said he began emulating them while driving in his car and thought he was doing pretty well.
“But, everybody thinks they’re great in the shower so I never spoke up or did anything about it,” Brant said.
After getting up the nerve to sing more publicly, with the encouragement of his family, he eventually switched his college major from trumpet to voice.
Brant didn’t begin songwriting until college when he began his public performances, and ended up having his song Take Me In Your Arms featured in a faith-based film called The Investigator. He later had another song called Breathe featured in a documentary entitled A Way Out, focusing on domestic abuse.
He said he entered the competition to get out of his comfort zone and expand his own boundaries.
“I’ve written a lot more since those two songs and it’s been a process of evolution into finding my own sound,” Brant said. “I can get up and do covers of other people’s music all day, but there is a certain vulnerability to showing people the music, chords and lyrics that have come from your own heart and mind that is very daunting to me.”
This is not the first time this contest has been held.
Create! Conway President Brian Roessler said it hasn’t quite been as “annual” as they would have liked. A previous version of the contest was done partially at other venues mixed with online voting, with finals happening at a Coastal Carolina University venue. Roessler is excited about a good mix of Conway and Myrtle Beach venues for this year’s competition, and face-to-face evaluations.
The rest of the preliminary rounds will take place:
Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. - Good Day Café, Myrtle Beach
March 1 at 3 p.m. - Borgata Bar & Grill, Surfside Beach
March 21 at 3 p.m. - Shine Café, Conway
The finals will be April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at 104 Laurel, following the Create! Conway Indie Market.
“Shine Café wants to support all the arts, especially local. We’re happy to be a venue for that,” said Shine Café owner Leslie Wilson.
Songwriters interested in participating should arrive at the venues at 3 p.m. with up to three songs prepared with lyrics for the judges. Judges will consist of songwriters and those involved in the music industry in the area.
“A songwriter can more easily take the scoring seat and more fairly judge, like how was the song crafted, how do the lyrics interact with the music itself?” Roessler said.
Music will start no later than 3:30 p.m.
Songwriting contest entries will be subject to a $5 fee per writer ($10 for a duo), and all writers are expected to perform their own songs. A PA system with two microphones and two instrument connections will be provided, and each songwriter will perform two original songs, not to exceed five minutes each.
The performer with the highest point total of the day will get a spot in the finals and win the entire amount of the entry fees.
Those performers, who do not win the first round, are welcome to sign up and try again at the next one, Brant said.
Email Roessler at music@brian-roessler.com
and check the event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2480585855537436/
Brant said the atmosphere of the competition was very welcoming and friendly.
“It didn’t feel so much of a competition as it did like-minded artists supporting each other and appreciating the variety and talent we each had…” Brant said.
“I was blown away at just how different and original a lot of the songs were. There’s a lot of talent in this area, that’s for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.