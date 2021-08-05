The Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to celebrate 40 new computers for its after school and summer programs.
Twenty Dell desktops are now set up around the center, complete with Microsoft Office and Google Suite. The other 20 are laptops for a mobile lab.
“Next week we’ve planned training for counselors to ensure they’re up to speed and moving … [so] we can invite people in to do podcast lessons and coding lessons,” Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Tracy Bailey said. “We’re going to do a power hour that we’ve always been doing to do homework and add computers.”
The computers come from the John Rhodes Technology Fund, which received $65,000 from 40-50 donors.
The fund was started after Rhodes died from COVID-19 in January. Rhodes was mayor of Myrtle Beach for three terms and served as chairman of the Boys and Girls Club.
All children in the Boys and Girls Club will have access to the computers.
Since all members are Horry County Schools students, Boys and Girls Club leaders are working with administrators to upload student accounts on their computers so they are accessible in and after school.
The after-school program is $10 per week, while the summer program charges a weekly fee of $40 for after-school members and $50 for non-members.
The summer program includes breakfast, lunch, swim lessons and weekly field trips, among other activities.
“The after-school program is a combination of academic support as well as the enrichment of the whole child,” Bailey said. “Having the tools to meet those goals is critical.”
