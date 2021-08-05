New Building BGCGS

The mission of the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking

The Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to celebrate 40 new computers for its after school and summer programs.

Twenty Dell desktops are now set up around the center, complete with Microsoft Office and Google Suite. The other 20 are laptops for a mobile lab.

“Next week we’ve planned training for counselors to ensure they’re up to speed and moving … [so] we can invite people in to do podcast lessons and coding lessons,” Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Tracy Bailey said. “We’re going to do a power hour that we’ve always been doing to do homework and add computers.”

The computers come from the John Rhodes Technology Fund, which received $65,000 from 40-50 donors. 

Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes dies

The fund was started after Rhodes died from COVID-19 in January. Rhodes was mayor of Myrtle Beach for three terms and served as chairman of the Boys and Girls Club.

All children in the Boys and Girls Club will have access to the computers.

Since all members are Horry County Schools students, Boys and Girls Club leaders are working with administrators to upload student accounts on their computers so they are accessible in and after school.

Ribbon-cutting

Dr. Tracy Bailey cutting the ribbon at Wednesday's ceremony for the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

The after-school program is $10 per week, while the summer program charges a weekly fee of $40 for after-school members and $50 for non-members.

The summer program includes breakfast, lunch, swim lessons and weekly field trips, among other activities.

“The after-school program is a combination of academic support as well as the enrichment of the whole child,” Bailey said. “Having the tools to meet those goals is critical.”

You can reach Jonathan Haynes securely over Signal at 910-679-6902, send him encrypted files through Keybase at https://keybase.io/jonathanhaynes, or contact him via email at jonathan.haynes@myhorrynews.com. You can find him on twitter at @jphjournalist.

0
0
0
0
0

More information

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.