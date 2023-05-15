Jos Weems from Chicago, Illinois, has always loved bowling, having learned how to play from his father, who learned from his father before him.
“It’s a good way to practice,” Weems said. “My dad is also my coach when we come out here, so he always bowls with me, practicing, with my grandpa, so we can all help each other and keep getting better and better.”
This weekend, 13-year-old bowling pin-knocking wizz Weems was one of the two Professional Bowling Association Junior players who managed to make it into the finals of the PBA Brighton Construction Myrtle Beach Open at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, competing in a pool of 49 pro-level competitors.
“He’s a PBA junior ambassador, of which they’re are only five or six in the entire country,” father Jerry Weems said. “Carries over a 200 point average, as a result he’s able to bowl in some of these PBA regional events.”
Nearly 150 bowlers competed in the initial day of the open on Saturday, competing in seven games in three different squads each from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., said Steve Taylor, PBA South Region director.
The top 49 competing players from the tournament were then admitted to the finals on Sunday, where they kept playing until they reached the top 16, then top 8, then top 4, where the top competitors compete in one last stepladder final.
“I kind of struggled a little bit today,” said 20-year-old professional bowler CJ Petrin from Chattanooga, Tennessee. “The lanes were definitely a little bit weirder than yesterday. But still, filled as many frames as possible without the splits.”
Looking forward to the rest of the tournament and beyond, Jos Weems said he’s looking forward to doing better on the lanes.
“Right now, I kind of just wanna go home,” Jos Weems laughed. “I have some exams to study for.”
Jerry Weems said seeing his son compete with many pro-level bowlers, some of whom may have been playing as long as his son has been alive, was a proud moment.
“To be able to see him at 13 years old to be able to get out here and compete with the pros is pretty exceptional,” he said.
Sharon Weems, mother of Jos and wife to Jerry, said she doesn’t enjoy bowling nearly as much as her family, but plays when she has to.
“I’m not that good at all,” said Sharon Weems. “No one has more passion in this family for bowling than Jos does.”
Sharon Weems said she bonds with her son through biking with him in the summer and spending time with each on vacations, and that they talk to each other a lot.
“I’ll bowl with him occasionally for fun,” Sharon Weems said. “He’ll give me some pointers, but he quickly gets frustrated that I’m not quite as good as they are. We set low expectations for my game.”
The player who places first in the PBA Brighton Construction MB open will win a $2,500 cash prize, with lowest placers in the 49 player finals earning a minimum of $475.
