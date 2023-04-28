Frank Boulineau III grew up in North Myrtle Beach and has spent much of his time in and around his father’s business on Sea Mountain Highway.
Now the owner of the business, Boulineau has seen his family’s grocery store, Boulineau’s of Cherry Grove Beach, turn 75 years old.
North strand locals gathered under the hot sun on Thursday in front of the store to kick off the anniversary celebration with good food and live country music. The celebration lasts through Saturday.
Ronnie Causey has worked at Boulineau’s for over 30 years and said the business is truly all about family.
“It’s a good family business,” he said. “They have always loved the community.”
Since the grocery store opened in 1948, the Boulineau name has seeped into more areas of the north strand and purchased additional buildings nearby including a hardware store and gas station.
“It’s been around for so long,” said Jackson Mixon, Frank Boulineau III’s grandson. “It’s just become a tradition for people to come around the store and none of this would be possible without everybody out here right now.”
The youngest family member to uphold the name, Frank Boulineau V, a young boy in a colorful suit proud to stand next to his grandfather, the current owner, said he planned to address the crowd and tell them to “get this party started.”
“It’s great to be here,” his grandfather said. “All of our employees have made us good.”
Locals can shuttle from Boulineau’s overflow lots to the main attraction where live music and hot food will be available on Friday and Saturday and on Friday only, some adoptable animals from the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society will be ready to find homes from noon to 4 p.m.
