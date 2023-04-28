Frank Boulineau III grew up in North Myrtle Beach and has spent much of his time in and around his father’s business on Sea Mountain Highway.

Now the owner of the business, Boulineau has seen his family’s grocery store, Boulineau’s of Cherry Grove Beach, turn 75 years old.

427 boulineau's_JM02.JPG

Boulineau’s celebrates 75 years with a celebration that continues through Saturday. The multi-level main store features groceries, a cafeteria, clothes, shoes, art, toys, books, shells, jewelry and many other items. Here the celebration kicks off on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The stores are located in Cherry Grove Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

North strand locals gathered under the hot sun on Thursday in front of the store to kick off the anniversary celebration with good food and live country music. The celebration lasts through Saturday.

Ronnie Causey has worked at Boulineau’s for over 30 years and said the business is truly all about family.

“It’s a good family business,” he said. “They have always loved the community.”

427 boulineau's_JM03.JPG

Frank Boulineau V hugs his grandfather Frank Boulineau III on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in the store in Cherry Grove Beach. Boulineau’s celebrates 75 years with a celebration that continues through Saturday. The multi-level main store features groceries, a cafeteria, clothes, shoes, art, toys, books, shells, jewelry and many other items. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Since the grocery store opened in 1948, the Boulineau name has seeped into more areas of the north strand and purchased additional buildings nearby including a hardware store and gas station.

“It’s been around for so long,” said Jackson Mixon, Frank Boulineau III’s grandson. “It’s just become a tradition for people to come around the store and none of this would be possible without everybody out here right now.”

427 boulineau's_JM04.JPG

Boulineau’s celebrates 75 years with a celebration that continues through Saturday. The multi-level main store features groceries, a cafeteria, clothes, shoes, art, toys, books, shells, jewelry and many other items. Here the celebration kicks off on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The stores are located in Cherry Grove Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The youngest family member to uphold the name, Frank Boulineau V, a young boy in a colorful suit proud to stand next to his grandfather, the current owner, said he planned to address the crowd and tell them to “get this party started.”

427 boulineau's_JM05.JPG

Frank Boulineau III walks out of the store to start the celebration on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Cherry Grove Beach. Boulineau’s celebrates 75 years with a celebration that continues through Saturday. The multi-level main store features groceries, a cafeteria, clothes, shoes, art, toys, books, shells, jewelry and many other items. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

“It’s great to be here,” his grandfather said. “All of our employees have made us good.”

Locals can shuttle from Boulineau’s overflow lots to the main attraction where live music and hot food will be available on Friday and Saturday and on Friday only, some adoptable animals from the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society will be ready to find homes from noon to 4 p.m.

