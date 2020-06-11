A judge on Thursday morning set bond for a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach area man charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting near Surfside Beach last month.
Anijah Yarnell appeared before Judge Steven H. John from J. Reuben Long Detention Center via video conference call.
John set a surety bond in the amount of $75,000.
The judge ordered Yarnell to live with his mother if released on bond. He is to have no contact with the victim’s family or anyone classified as eyewitnesses in the case. He must remain on home detention except when at work, going to medical appointments, seeing his attorney or attending court.
Yarnell is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the death of 33-year-old Michael Pennington III of the Myrtle Beach area on May 14.
Pennington died from a gunshot wound at a parking lot at Cross Gate Villas, authorities said.
A police report said officers were called to Cross Gate Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. An officer saw several people "hovering over" the victim, according to the report, and a female applied pressure to a gunshot wound.
Yarnell was located in the Myrtle Beach area.
At Thursday’s bond hearing, his attorney Morgan Martin acknowledged the severity of the charges, but he said Yarnell does not have a criminal history.
Yarnell is a Carolina Forest High School graduate and previously worked at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on the South Strand. His mother lives in Horry County.
Martin added his client is not a flight risk and does not pose a danger to the community if released on bail.
He said his mother told him that she has a job lined up for her son at a Bojangles'.
Martin said Yarnell can be a productive member of the community and earn money to help pay for his defense, and he feels his continued incarceration without bail isn’t justified under the Constitution.
After talking to witnesses, Martin said the defense believes Yarnell was defending himself the day the shooting occurred. He also told the judge the defense plans to file a Stand Your Ground motion.
Prosecutors said information suggests Pennington intervened in a domestic dispute involving Yarnell's pregnant girlfriend.
Yarnell remained jailed as of Thursday afternoon, according to online records.
