The girlfriend of Branden Harshaw, who was killed early Monday morning at the Waffle House in Conway, fought unsuccessfully to hold back tears yesterday as she spoke at a virtual bond hearing for the man charged with the killing.
“He was asked to leave the building. You know it’s not right,” she told Sanford Graves, Conway’s associate municipal judge, pointing out that Harshaw had multiple children, one of them hers.
Samarrah Traylor was at the bond hearing held upstairs in the Conway City Hall with a child in an infant carrier and an older couple, who chose not to speak.
Of Harshaw, Traylor said, “He didn’t have a weapon. It was a fight. It should have stayed a fight. It was an unnecessary fight. It’s not fair.”
A 23-year-old Loris man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting.
Chancey Rashon Deval Hickman of the 1300 block of U.S. 701 South spoke from the Horry County Detention Center to Graves, who set a bond of $45,000 on the manslaughter charge and $5,000 on the weapons violation. He also ordered Hickman to remain on home detention wearing an ankle monitor. He instructed him to report to the Horry County Judicial Center Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.
Hickman told Graves he felt threatened.
“I was being hit and struck. That’s the only thing that caused it,” he said.
He also said that he doesn’t do anything but go to work everyday and take care of his son.
Harshaw, 34, of Conway died at 3 a.m. in Conway Medical Center with injuries sustained in the shooting, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Hickman’s warrant says he caused a verbal altercation when he refused to leave the restaurant after being ordered to leave, which caused the dispute to escalate into a physical fight. That’s when the warrant says the suspect shot Harshaw, without legal provocation, with a silver and black Glock 9mm model 43X.
Assistant Solicitor Martin Spratlin, who represented the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office at the bond hearing, asked Graves to deny bond or at least to make it high.
In delivering his decision on bond, Graves said he considered that Hickman has a pending charge of unlawful carry of a weapon dating to November of 2020.
The Horry County Public Index also shows Hickman pleading guilty in 2005 to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest/assaulting or interfering with an officer. He was fined $515.
Conway police are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.