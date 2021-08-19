The suspect arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach this week refused to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday morning.

Ismail Omar Dickerson, 43, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Honorable Judge Jennifer Wilson was to preside over the hearing but officers at the Myrtle Beach jail told Wilson that Dickerson refused to appear, despite asking him numerous times to attend the hearing.

On Tuesday, a stabbing was reported inside a home at 1302 Dunbar St. just before 6 p.m., according to police. Officers found the victim and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police soon learned of Dickerson's whereabouts and arrested him without incident. Jail records show he was booked at the Myrtle Beach jail before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to jail records, Dickerson was charged with second-degree domestic violence in May and was arrested in connection to first-degree burglary in October.

Dickerson will be transferred to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.