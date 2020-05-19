A judge denied bond for two of the suspects charged in a shooting that happened Sunday evening on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
“I have never seen such a disregard of human life and recklessness in my life,” Myrtle Beach City Judge Clifford Welsh said during a hearing Tuesday afternoon before he denied bond for 20-year-old Quandre Tyson of Pageland.
Tyson is one of several suspects either arrested or wanted by police in relation to the case.
Welsh did not allow members of the media to remain in the courtroom for Anthony Griffin’s bond hearing, citing the suspect being a juvenile.
Griffin, a 17-year-old from Pageland, is being charged as an adult. Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) said Griffin was also denied bond.
Griffin and Tyson are both charged with several counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Another suspect, Dewon Cole, 18, of Kershaw is active duty in the U.S. Navy and is in custody in Norfolk, Virginia.
Cole is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina. He also faces charges of several counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Another juvenile was taken into custody and is charged in relation to the shooting. That person’s name was not released.
Also, 20-year-old Dennis Stewart was taken into custody at his home in Cheraw Tuesday afternoon without incident and is set to be transported to Myrtle Beach, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
Police continue to search for Antonio Trayvon Brown, 22.
The MBPD announced Monday that Stewart and Brown were both wanted on charges of several counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Authorities have said those involved in Sunday’s incident are rival gang members. Police said two people were shot.
A victim advocate said during Tuesday’s hearing that both of them were treated at the hospital and released.
She said she spoke with the two victims and their family members, who said they are still shaken by what happened.
A male was shot in the shoulder and a bullet grazed a female victim’s spine.
The victim advocate said the father of an infant who police said was in a vehicle and nearly struck in the crossfire was distraught by what occurred and asked that bond be denied.
Vest said a third person also suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, but was not shot.
Christopher White with the MBPD said officers were called to Mr. Joe White Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Sunday after shots were reported.
The investigation showed two parties came to Myrtle Beach from Chesterfield County, where there was a dispute that led to Sunday’s violence.
One group stood on the west side of Ocean Boulevard during the shootout and the other group was on the east side of the boulevard.
“They were shooting across traffic at 7:16 on a Sunday evening down Ocean Boulevard,” he said. “The weather was nice. There were lots of people out.”
White said numerous people were on the sidewalk when the shots were fired and that businesses were struck by the gunfire.
“The defendant here (Tyson) was indiscriminately shooting,” White said. “He was not trying to accurately shoot at the other group. He was just … wildly shooting.”
Welsh said he could not set bond for Tyson due to the severity of the charges, noting the Myrtle Beach area saw a lot of traffic in recent days and is expected to have a lot of people in the area for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
“I can’t have gang violence on the streets of Myrtle Beach,” Welsh said.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.