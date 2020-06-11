A judge on Thursday denied bond for a man charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting near Coastal Carolina University on Feb. 19.
Jaquan Tyrell Nichols, 24, of Mullins also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police also charged him with unlawfully carrying a handgun and possession of a stolen handgun in relation to a traffic stop conducted by the Horry County Police Department. The traffic stop took place the week after the deadly shooting, which is when Nichols was arrested.
The HCPD previously announced that evidence and information uncovered during authorities' investigation indicate Nichols fatally shot Timothy Davis of Loris.
The shooting happened Feb. 19 at Coastal Villas. The apartment complex is located off of S.C. 544 outside of Conway.
Davis died at Conway Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds.
Nichols appeared before Judge Steven H. John from J. Reuben Long Detention Center via video conference call Thursday morning for a bond hearing.
Nichols’ attorney said his client, who has always lived in the Mullins, Conway and Dillion areas, would not be a flight risk if released. He also would not pose a danger to the community, the lawyer added.
Nichols’ mother lives in Marion County and his father has a construction company.
Nichols’ lawyer said a dispute took place before his client fired two shots in self-defense the day of the fatal shooting.
Prosecutors, though, said there is no evidence of any guns being shot other than the one fired by Nichols.
This also contradicts a prior statement given by Nichols in which he denied ever shooting a firearm, according to the Solicitor’s Office.
Nichols did not report the shooting to law enforcement, prosecutors said.
He also has prior convictions of assault and burglary.
John highlighted the fact that Nichols did not alert authorities regarding the shooting and his criminal record when denying bond.
He said there would be a risk of flight and a danger presented to the community if bail was set.
