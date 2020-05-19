A municipal judge denied bond for another suspect charged in a shooting that happened Sunday evening on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach and said he does not have the authority to set bond for an additional suspect arrested in connection with the case.
During a hearing Wednesday, Myrtle Beach City Judge Glenn Ohanesian denied bond for 20-year-old Dennis Stewart, who is charged with several counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Stewart had been taken into custody at his home in Cheraw Tuesday afternoon without incident, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
When denying bond, Ohanesian noted the seriousness of the charges levied against Stewart and pointed to him not being a local.
In total, seven suspects have been arrested and face charges in connection to the case.
Authorities have said those involved in Sunday’s incident are rival gang members.
Two people were shot, and at least one business was struck by gunfire.
Police said a third person also suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, but was not shot.
Antonio Brown, 22, also appeared before Ohanesian Wednesday and could be seen wearing an ankle monitor.
He asked the judge to be lenient and said he has a newborn child.
“I just tried to do the right thing and turn myself in,” he said. “I wasn’t running or anything. I ain’t trying to run from this. I ain’t trying to run from that.”
Brown added he understands “it’s a bad situation,” but that he “never meant for any of this to happen.”
Ohanesian said only a circuit judge has the authority to set bond for Brown.
At the time of the boulevard shooting, Brown had been out on bond after being charged with attempted murder in Chesterfield County in November.
“I was trying to get up out of there,” Brown said of Sunday’s shooting. “I understand how bad it is, but I really just want to go home to my daughter.”
On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach City Judge Clifford Welsh denied bond for 20-year-old Quandre Tyson and Anthony Griffin, 17. Both of them are from Pageland.
“I have never seen such a disregard of human life and recklessness in my life,” Welsh said during Tuesday’s hearing before he denied bond for Tyson.
Welsh did not allow members of the media to remain in the courtroom for Anthony Griffin’s bond hearing, citing the suspect's age.
Griffin, a 17-year-old from Pageland, is being charged as an adult. Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) said Griffin was also denied bond.
Griffin and Tyson are both charged with several counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Another suspect, Dewon Cole, 18, of Kershaw is active duty in the U.S. Navy and is in custody in Norfolk, Virginia.
Cole is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina. He also faces charges of several counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, North Carolina, is charged with disorderly conduct and giving false information.
Another juvenile was taken into custody and is charged in relation to the shooting. That person’s name and charges were not released.
A victim advocate said during Tuesday’s hearing that both of the victims were treated at the hospital and released.
She said she spoke with the two victims and their family members, who said they are still shaken by what happened.
A male was shot in the shoulder and a bullet grazed a female victim’s spine.
On Wednesday, she said one of the victims can’t sleep after the incident. Also, a victim told her, “I’m very afraid of the defendants.”
The victim advocate said the father of an infant who police said was in a vehicle and nearly struck in the crossfire was distraught by what occurred and asked bond be denied.
Christopher White with the MBPD said officers were called to Mr. Joe White Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Sunday after shots were reported.
The investigation showed two parties came to Myrtle Beach from Chesterfield County, where there was a dispute that led to Sunday’s violence.
One group stood on the west side of Ocean Boulevard during the shootout and the other group was on the east side of the boulevard.
“They were shooting across traffic at 7:16 on a Sunday evening down Ocean Boulevard,” White said. “The weather was nice. There were lots of people out.”
Brown said the female who was shot was standing on the side of the boulevard he was on.
White said numerous people were on the sidewalk when the shots were fired.
“The defendant here (Tyson) was indiscriminately shooting,” White said on Tuesday. “He was not trying to accurately shoot at the other group. He was just … wildly shooting.”
White said he spoke with the male victim and that it is fortunate his injuries weren’t more severe.
“He was very lucky,” White said.
Two officers on patrol in the area were at the scene under a minute and they had detained three suspects within 12 minutes.
“This is a reckless shooting,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said Wednesday. “Our quick response should send a message this is not a place to commit crime.”
Welsh said he could not set bond for Tyson due to the severity of the charges, noting the Myrtle Beach area saw a lot of traffic in recent days and is expected to have a lot of people in the area for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
“I can’t have gang violence on the streets of Myrtle Beach,” Welsh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.