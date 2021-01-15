The body of a missing man was recovered from a pond near Renee Drive in Carolina Forest Friday morning, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov and Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
Dive teams on Friday had renewed their search for Rodriquez Gibbs, 40, who was last seen on Jan. 6 at 11 p.m. at Handley’s Pub & Grub, according to police, who said Gibbs may had been driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus.
That car was found in a pond near Renee Drive on Thursday. The vehicle was spotted during a rescue search by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, police said.
Just before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, dive teams recovered a body during their search of the pond.
Horry County Fire Rescue said Gibbs was the man recovered Friday, but the coroner's office has not yet released that information.
Check back for updates.
