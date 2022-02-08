The body of a missing 43-year-old man was found in a vehicle parked in a Carolina Forest parking lot Monday night, the Horry County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.
Parker Caldrain was found in his vehicle, which was parked in the Kroger parking lot in Carolina Forest, said Tamara Willard, Horry County chief deputy coroner.
Last month, Horry County police said Caldrain was reported missing Jan. 23 after he had not been heard from since Jan. 11.
An autopsy is scheduled, but no foul play is suspected, Willard said.
